Connect with us

Health

From COVID to SARS to MERS, scientists believe they can create a “universal” coronavirus vaccine.

Published

50 seconds ago

on

By

 


One of the most difficult parts of a vaccine to contain a COVID-19 pandemic is catching up with mutations.Variant from Toxicity Deadly Delta NS Relentlessly short-lived Mu Current vaccines have been created to combat the early repetition of the virus, demonstrating that some of the existing vaccine’s defenses can be circumvented.For example, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 74.5% effective against the first detected alpha mutant, but the same vaccine was proven. Only 67.0% Effective against delta variants.

Indeed, viral mutations thus create an arms race between humans and viruses. Influenza is a prominent example of such an arms race. Every year, pharmaceutical companies develop new influenza vaccinations for the latest mutations, and each year new mutations occur that require the development of new vaccines.

Therefore, it makes sense that the Holy Grail of Vaccines can protect against all variants of the viral category.The dream, according to the researchers behind it Recent treatises In the Journal of Clinical Investigation, at least for the coronavirus, it could one day become a reality.

Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have found that people who develop immunity to certain coronaviruses often have broad immunity to similar coronaviruses, whether vaccinated or spontaneously transmitted. I found that I have it. Patients previously infected with the coronavirus had immunity that partially protected them from infections caused by various coronaviruses. Similarly, antibodies extracted from SARS-CoV-2 vaccinated humans have some protection from coronaviruses that cause some common colds (OC43) and are close relatives of SARS-CoV. It has been shown that there is some protection for the person. -2, SARS-CoV-1 (commonly known as SARS).

Correspondence between vaccination with one coronavirus and protection against other animals was also found in other animals. Mice vaccinated against SARS-CoV-1 were immunoprotected from intranasal exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

The idea of ​​a universal coronavirus vaccine has fascinated public health professionals Year.. Such viruses are responsible for many pandemics across different species, including humans and birds. Coronavirus, a type of RNA virus, is known for its club-shaped spikes that protrude from the outside of the spherical center. There are three species of coronavirus that can cause illness in people. Embecovirus that often causes common colds. Melbecoviruses that cause MERS; Salvecoviruses include SARS-CoV-1 (the virus behind the 2003 SARS outbreak) and SARS-CoV-2.

Scientists say that these three different coronavirus families are so unique that a single vaccine is unlikely to fight all three groups of species. However, this latest study suggests that one vaccine may one day be effective against all species in each family.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox?Subscribe to Salon’s Weekly Newsletter Vulgar scientist..

“These findings provide the first proof that coronavirus vaccines (and previous coronavirus infections) provide broad protection against heterologous coronaviruses and can provide a universal rationale for coronavirus vaccines.” The author concludes.

“Our research helps reassess the concept of a universal coronavirus vaccine,” explains Pablo Penaloza-MacMaster, lead author and assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University. doing. statement.. “You may end up using generic vaccines for each of the major families of coronaviruses. For example, universal salvecovirus vaccines for SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, and other SARS-related coronaviruses. , Or a universal envelope virus for HCoV-. OC43 and HKU1 that cause common colds. “

Penaloza-MacMaster also told Denver Channel While existing vaccines target peplomer in the coronavirus shell, which aids in cell invasion, universal coronavirus vaccines may take a different approach. One possibility is to target the inside of the coronavirus, such as by attacking the viral nucleocapsid. According to other studies conducted by Penaloza-MacMaster and his team, this approach provides broader protection and may help prevent breakthrough cases.

The Norwegian Vaccine Development Foundation is currently providing a $ 200 million grant to scientists working on the universal coronavirus vaccine. In addition to North Carolina medicine, there are scientists trying to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine at the University of Virginia, UNC Chapel Hill, and the University of California, Irvine.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/10/18/universal-vaccine-all-coronaviruses/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: