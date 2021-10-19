From COVID to SARS to MERS, scientists believe they can create a “universal” coronavirus vaccine.

One of the most difficult parts of a vaccine to contain a COVID-19 pandemic is catching up with mutations.Variant from Toxicity Deadly Delta NS Relentlessly short-lived Mu Current vaccines have been created to combat the early repetition of the virus, demonstrating that some of the existing vaccine’s defenses can be circumvented.For example, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 74.5% effective against the first detected alpha mutant, but the same vaccine was proven. Only 67.0% Effective against delta variants.

Indeed, viral mutations thus create an arms race between humans and viruses. Influenza is a prominent example of such an arms race. Every year, pharmaceutical companies develop new influenza vaccinations for the latest mutations, and each year new mutations occur that require the development of new vaccines.

Therefore, it makes sense that the Holy Grail of Vaccines can protect against all variants of the viral category.The dream, according to the researchers behind it Recent treatises In the Journal of Clinical Investigation, at least for the coronavirus, it could one day become a reality.

Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have found that people who develop immunity to certain coronaviruses often have broad immunity to similar coronaviruses, whether vaccinated or spontaneously transmitted. I found that I have it. Patients previously infected with the coronavirus had immunity that partially protected them from infections caused by various coronaviruses. Similarly, antibodies extracted from SARS-CoV-2 vaccinated humans have some protection from coronaviruses that cause some common colds (OC43) and are close relatives of SARS-CoV. It has been shown that there is some protection for the person. -2, SARS-CoV-1 (commonly known as SARS).

Correspondence between vaccination with one coronavirus and protection against other animals was also found in other animals. Mice vaccinated against SARS-CoV-1 were immunoprotected from intranasal exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

The idea of ​​a universal coronavirus vaccine has fascinated public health professionals Year.. Such viruses are responsible for many pandemics across different species, including humans and birds. Coronavirus, a type of RNA virus, is known for its club-shaped spikes that protrude from the outside of the spherical center. There are three species of coronavirus that can cause illness in people. Embecovirus that often causes common colds. Melbecoviruses that cause MERS; Salvecoviruses include SARS-CoV-1 (the virus behind the 2003 SARS outbreak) and SARS-CoV-2.

Scientists say that these three different coronavirus families are so unique that a single vaccine is unlikely to fight all three groups of species. However, this latest study suggests that one vaccine may one day be effective against all species in each family.

“These findings provide the first proof that coronavirus vaccines (and previous coronavirus infections) provide broad protection against heterologous coronaviruses and can provide a universal rationale for coronavirus vaccines.” The author concludes.

“Our research helps reassess the concept of a universal coronavirus vaccine,” explains Pablo Penaloza-MacMaster, lead author and assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University. doing. statement.. “You may end up using generic vaccines for each of the major families of coronaviruses. For example, universal salvecovirus vaccines for SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, and other SARS-related coronaviruses. , Or a universal envelope virus for HCoV-. OC43 and HKU1 that cause common colds. “

Penaloza-MacMaster also told Denver Channel While existing vaccines target peplomer in the coronavirus shell, which aids in cell invasion, universal coronavirus vaccines may take a different approach. One possibility is to target the inside of the coronavirus, such as by attacking the viral nucleocapsid. According to other studies conducted by Penaloza-MacMaster and his team, this approach provides broader protection and may help prevent breakthrough cases.

The Norwegian Vaccine Development Foundation is currently providing a $ 200 million grant to scientists working on the universal coronavirus vaccine. In addition to North Carolina medicine, there are scientists trying to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine at the University of Virginia, UNC Chapel Hill, and the University of California, Irvine.