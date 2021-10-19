Male Breast Cancer Survivor Tells His Story To Raise Awareness





In Oklahoma, this week is Men’s Breast Cancer Awareness Week. Anthony Merca has been working to raise awareness since being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. What started with this breast lump changed the life of his family forever. “I rejected it because it might have been a calcium buildup or a clogged sweat gland,” Merca said. “Anything you can think of but not cancer.” But nine years ago, Merca heard a doctor say he had stage IIA breast cancer. He underwent double mastectomy and chemotherapy, but now he has a lifetime of additional preventive tests earlier. “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, they said,’Hey, let’s see if you’re BRCA2 positive,'” Merca said. A few days after the test, Merca received a call saying he was positive. That positive result means that he has a hereditary mutation in his gene that is known to cause hereditary cancer. “When we were tested, I was just 21 years old,” said Angela Kolander, Merka’s daughter. It’s the age of the Korander when she learned she was also positive. His other daughters were negative. “Is it sad because I’m negative, or is she positive?” Said Melka’s other daughter, Kelly Merca. “It was almost bittersweet,” said the Kolander. “I’m still young. I can take this information and work proactively.” However, the Koranda was not the only family member who tested positive. “Probably 10 to 15 relatives have been tested and found to be BRCA2 positive,” said Anthony Merca. While taking positive steps, one of those families noticed that they had already developed cancer. Today, Anthony Merka is working to spread awareness across families, even at events and the Houses of Parliament. His message to men and women is to know your body. If you think something is wrong, check it out. “I always tell the kids. If this is what I had to experience to get this information to our family and make them aware that this is serious, this It had to be done. It was worth it, “said Anthony Merca. For more information on breast cancer in men Please see the official page of Mayo Clinic..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news9.com/story/616da34283515d0bec4b4fda/male-breast-cancer-survivor-tells-his-story-to-raise-awareness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos