Should Black Women Start Breast Cancer Screening Earlier?

NSOr for years, health professionals have recommended that every woman from the age of 50 get a mammogram every two years. However, University of Michigan oncologist and researcher Christina Chapman sees catastrophic disparities in breast cancer outcomes in black women and allows medicine to better serve black women with different recommendations. I was wondering if.

Fewer women die of the disease than they did 20 years ago, thanks in part to the mammogram, but the progress is not the same. Black women have historically died of breast cancer at a higher rate than white women. The gap widened Despite the decline in overall mortality in recent years.

“In addition to higher mortality, black women are more likely to get cancer at a younger age, with more aggressive subtypes, and do not receive appropriate treatment frequently,” Chapman said. “Given all these factors, it means that black women may benefit from a different screening schedule than other populations.”

Chapman set out to study whether the breast cancer inequality begins to narrow if black women begin to be screened 10 years earlier than white women. She said it was almost impossible to gather time, money and participants to do such an experiment in the real world. As a result, cancer researchers often use a statistical model called CISNET to test different screening scenarios.

Chapman and her team modify this model to include race and simulate the digital life of 100 million people to see what happens when a black woman starts a mammogram at the age of 40. bottom. Breast cancer mortality in black and white women is 57%.They reported them Investigation result In the annual report of internal medicine on Monday.

“One of the really important parts of that is screening 10 years ago. [in Black women] It brings the same value of benefit and harm as screening a 50-year-old white woman and saves more lives, “Chapman said. “We consider that fairness,” said Chapman, a screening authority such as the US Preventive Health Special Committee, an independent committee that sets screening recommendations that are primarily followed in the United States. Can help achieve health fairness by taking into account her results.

Chapman and other experts emphasized that the disparities seen in breast cancer outcomes are not directly related to races that are not biological constituents. “It’s rooted in racism, and black women are less likely to get health insurance and less likely to get quality care,” she said. “It’s based on people who look black, and the appearance of black is racist.”

In fact, there are many trade-offs in cancer screening, said Michael Hasset, an oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who was not involved in the study. The mammogram is not perfect. Sometimes they have false positives, which can lead to unnecessary follow-up and painful biopsies. It may also detect tumors that are cancerous, but paradoxically, are not dangerous because their growth is so slow. These women may undergo unnecessary treatment and surgery that carry their own risks and harms. The more you screen, the more likely you are to have these unintended consequences.

In the perfect world, doctors know exactly which patients are at high risk for breast cancer and which are not. Next, Hasset said that high-risk patients could be screened faster and more often, and low-risk patients could be screened less. “It makes a lot of sense to adapt screening to patient characteristics,” Hasset said. “The next question is, what are the factors to include in that approach? Is self-aware race one of those factors?”

In the past, Trying to use race for medical decision making Harvard Medical Historian David Jones was harmed, in part, because he mistakenly assumed that people of a single self-classified race shared a particular biology or a particular life experience. Said that it caused. “If you see someone with dark skin or self-identification as black, do you know anything about that racist experience?” Jones said. “They may not have something in common. Why do you think they do?”





so editorial Also, Jones, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, argued that developing breast cancer screening guidelines based solely on race could do more harm than the paper suggests. For one thing, Jones has created guidelines that encourage all black women to start screening at age 40, but some black women who were never at high risk for breast cancer were still at risk for 10 years. Said that it meant getting additional mammograms. And he added that such guidelines would, if not, perpetuate the idea that race is a biologically meaningful category.

“Rather than exposing black women to 10 years of false positives, radiation, etc., we need to work to find other markers that guide our decisions. We wanted advanced research on human diversity. Age, gender, socio-economic status, race-not just black and white, “Jones said. “But that’s easy for me to say. I don’t have to do that job.”

There are many things that affect cancer risk — ancestors, genetics, income, insurance status, etc. — to ensure accurate and correct patients. To be screened The perfect amount is difficult on an individual level. Currently, it is restrictively difficult at the population level. “The more complex the screening, the harder it is to ensure that everyone is screened according to the guidelines,” Hasset said.

So Hasset said, it just makes sense to try to understand how Personalized screening guidelines are as follows – and to be based on them, select and select a limited number of factors such as race. Hasset said it was a difficult and important task for authorities like the USPSTF to decide which one to decide. Most private insurance plans should cover the specific treatments and screenings recommended by the USPSTF at no cost.

“I’m glad I wasn’t the US Preventive Medicine Commission,” Hasset said.

Chapman said the self-reported race made sense based on her findings. African Americans have different backgrounds and experiences, Chapman explained, but their work reflects the population, not the personal experience. That said, more new clinical trials for breast cancer screening are needed, Chapman added. Their model and many other models use data from tests conducted over 10 years ago.

“At that time, black women weren’t included in many screening trials,” she said.

In addition, mammography technology has been significantly improved. Breast cancer screening today has different risks than in the 80’s and 90’s. Drastic new screening trials will be very expensive, and Hasset believes that the lack of such research is hampering the field. The new trial will allow scientists to better study many factors that contribute to breast cancer risk, including race.

“There are a lot of questions in this area that we can’t answer because we still have old data,” Hasset said. “At some point, we need to bite a bullet and do another screening test to update our understanding.”