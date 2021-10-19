A new treatment for glaucoma? Injections can be used to prevent severe childhood illness in mice and treat glaucoma in adults-ScienceDaily





A study of Northwestern Medicine in mice identified new therapeutic targets for glaucoma, including prevention of severe pediatric glaucoma and the potential for a new class of treatment for the most common types of glaucoma in adults. I did.

In people with high-pressure glaucoma, the water in the eyes is not drained properly, pressure is applied to the optic nerve, and vision is impaired. It affects 60 million people worldwide and is the most common cause of blindness in people over the age of 60. There are several treatments for open-angle glaucoma, the most common form of adult glaucoma (eye drops, oral medications, laser treatment), but no cure for children from birth to 3 years of age. Severe glaucoma What is known as primary congenital glaucoma can only be treated by surgery. “Primary congenital glaucoma is far more rare than open-angle glaucoma, but it is devastating to children,” said Dr. Susan Kuagin, director of nephrology and hypertension at Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine. .. “There is an urgent need for new treatments and new classes of treatment to delay both forms of vision loss. Scientists in this study used gene editing to develop a new model of mouse glaucoma that resembles primary congenital glaucoma. Scientists have been able to replace the function of genes that cause glaucoma when mutated by injecting a new long-term, non-toxic protein therapy (Hepta-ANGPT1) into mice. With this injectable treatment, scientists have also succeeded in preventing glaucoma from forming in one model. This same treatment, when injected into the eye of healthy adult mice, reduces intraocular pressure and favors a new class of treatment for the most common cause of adult glaucoma (high-pressure open-angle glaucoma). Will be done. A study that “cell crosstalk regulates the outflow pathway of aqueous humor and provides a new target for the treatment of glaucoma” was published in the journal today on October 18. Nature Communications.. The next step is to develop an appropriate delivery system for successful new protein treatments for patients and put it into production, Kuagin said. In addition, scientists can use bioinformatics and single-cell RNA sequence data to explore glaucoma pathways in the future for additional therapeutic targets for the disease, including those that regulate communication with specific eye vessels (Schlemm’s canals). (Understood and identified) This is important for draining fluid and maintaining normal intraocular pressure. “It would be great to have a treatment that can promote defective Schlemm’s canal remodeling and / or growth to treat glaucoma,” said Kuagin. “These studies are the first step towards that goal. “Our hope is that this study will lead to the first targeted therapy that reverses the underlying biological deficiencies of glaucoma patients and effectively promotes the outflow of (aqueous humor) fluid from the eyes. is.” Other northwestern co-authors are Ben Thompson (first), Dr. Jin Jin, Pan Liu, and medical student Raj Prohit. This study is based on key teamwork and ongoing collaboration with co-authors Terri Young and Stuart Thomson at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Story source: material Provided by Northwestern University.. Original written by Christine Samuelson. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..

