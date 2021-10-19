Michigan reported a total of 8,496 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths over a three-day period on Monday, October 18.

Health officials in Michigan reported a total of 8,496 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 46 confirmed COVID-19 deaths over a two-day period on Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15. ..

Of the newly reported deaths, 15 were late additions identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a review of important records, meaning they are likely to have occurred outside the dates reported today. ..

Over the past seven days, Michigan has averaged 3,638 reported cases per day and 37 newly confirmed deaths. This is a slight reduction from the 3,729 cases reported last week, with an average of 36 new deaths per day.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,090,021 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 21,609 deaths have been confirmed. In addition, the state has reported 139,035 possible cases and 1,408 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.

Below is a graph showing the 7-day average of new cases reported per day across the pandemic. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

According to state data, 63.3% of eligible residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 58.8% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Below is a graph showing the immunization rates by county for the population aged 12 and over. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

As of Friday, October 15, state-wide hospitals were treating 2,196 adult patients and 34 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The ICU had 552 patients, of whom 305 were on mechanical ventilation.

Of the 67,163 diagnostic tests processed between Saturday and Sunday, 10.7% were positive. There were 276,564 tests processed between Monday, October 11th and Sunday, October 17th, of which 11.3% returned positive.

Can’t see the chart? click here..

All counties in Michigan reported at least one new case of COVID-19. Wayne County leads the state, with 1,156 new cases, followed by Oakland County (810), Macomb County (740), and Kent County (721).

Arenac County leads the state in new cases per capita, with 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Twenty-four of the 83 counties in Michigan reported at least one new death. Wayne County killed 12 people, followed by Genesee County, 3 in Ingham County, 3 in Macomb County, and 3 in Ottawa County.

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.

The daily average of COVID deaths reported in Michigan has increased since August. This is expected because the mortality tendency usually follows the case tendency for several weeks.

The average number of deaths at the end of September exceeded 30 per day, the highest since early June. By the way, July was all in the single digits, with the peak of the surge in the second half of 2020 being more than 110 deaths per day.

Below is a graph that tracks the 7-day average of state deaths from COVID-19 per day reported during the pandemic process. Can’t see the chart below? click here..

For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

Read more about MLIVE:

Four reasons why the eastern Upper Peninsula is a COVID-19 hotspot in Michigan

Schools that require students to wear masks report fewer cases of COVID-19, a UM study found.

Advisory Group recommends Moderna boosters for groups at specific risk

Coronavirus Data on Thursday, October 14: Increasing Youth Infections, School Outbreaks