What the middle-aged menstrual cycle says about heart risk

Doctors and scientists tend to put women in one bucket in the premenopausal years.But the woman who is experiencing Around menopause There is clear experience, such as how long it will take during this period of hormonal instability.

Different lengths may indicate that it is not just the number of tampons a woman needs. According to a new study, the length of the cycle can affect whether a woman is at increased risk of subsequently developing cardiovascular disease.

NS Study, published online October 13, 2021 menopause,journal North American Menopause Association (NAMS)Found that women who had a longer cycle during menopause were more likely to have later cardiovascular problems.

The hormone estrogen protects the heart of women

Previous studies of young women with more stable hormone levels on average were already relevant Irregular menstrual cycle In certain health conditions, including the risk of cardiovascular disease, the principal investigator of the study says, Samar R. El Khoudary, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh.In addition, a cycle of more than 40 days (measured from the first day of bleeding to the next month’s bleeding) was previously cited as a potential possibility. Risk Factors for Type 2 Diabetes With these young women.

What your menstrual cycle says about your overall health

The length of the cycle is important because women with short cycles ovulate more often each year. Estrogen level In her body. estrogen It has long been known to be important for protecting a woman’s heart.

Other studies in recent years have given physicians a clearer understanding of the relationships between the following aspects: Menopause and risk of future cardiovascular disease..They are now, for example, women passing by Early menopause Like those who are experiencing it, they are at higher risk More hot..

What about middle-aged women, as cycle length is a useful indicator for young women? The researchers wondered. “Similar associations have not been evaluated in women transitioning to menopause who experience multiple changes that increase their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) later in life. Cardiovascular disease is the largest murderer in women. That’s why it’s important to understand the risk factors for cardiovascular disease, “says Dr. El Kudary.

SWAN is a database of middle-aged women

NS National Women’s Health Study (SWAN) An ongoing multi-ethnic study on the health of middle-aged women. Approximately 3,300 women between the ages of 42 and 52 when first enrolled in the study participate in centers in seven cities across the country. Over the years, 16 follow-up visits have been completed.

SWAN’s daily hormone research began in 1997, about two years after SWAN research. As part of this initiative, researchers tracked the length of the menstrual cycle and reproductive hormone levels over the entire cycle, and measurements were repeated for up to 10 years or each year until the woman passed menopause.

The new study included 428 women who participated in SWAN. Within this group, researchers identified three cycle-length groups during the menopausal transition: stable (little change), slow increase (more days between cycles coming later), and fast increase. Labeled (many days between cycles starting early).

The majority of women (about 62%) were found to have a stable trajectory. That is, the length of the cycle changed little until near menopause. Approximately 16% had an early cycle lengthening up to 5 years before the final period. Twenty-two percent saw it increase later, nearly two years before menopause.

As part of the study, researchers also searched for early markers Atherosclerosis, Thickness in the carotid artery used to determine the extent of hidden plaque, etc. Then they looked for a connection between the two.

Of the three groups of women, the researchers found that women who experienced an early increase trajectory had the worst cardiometabolic risk profile.

This study has practical implications for women’s heart health

One point from the study: “Women cannot be grouped together. They experience different changes in their cycle during the transition of menopause. Measuring these changes will be who in the future It can be an easy way to predict if you are at risk for cardiovascular disease, “says El Khoudary.

Research co-author, Dr. Rebecca ThurstonA professor of psychiatry, psychology, and epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh agrees that women should pay attention to how their cycle changes during menopause. “This study further emphasizes that the menstrual cycle is an important vital sign for women and, in this case, provides important information about cardiovascular health,” she says.

Doctors also need to pay more attention to this important marker, says El Khoudary. They need to screen women for heart disease as aggressively as they screen men, especially women with long menopausal cycles. And they should help these patients adopt a healthy heart lifestyle as soon as possible.