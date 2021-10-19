Health
Covid-19: There are concerns about the lack of data on the number of pregnant women vaccinated, but five are hospitalized.
There is growing concern about the lack of data on Covid-19 vaccination rate Pregnant women, as UK statistics almost show 20 percent of the most ill Covid patients I am pregnant and have no immunity.
The Ministry of Health states that it will not collect this information for “privacy reasons”.He also refused to check the number of people who tested positive for the virus. Currently occurring I am pregnant.
However, at a media conference at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said five pregnant women Was hospitalized Since Covid was discovered in the community in August.
Studies conducted abroad showed that less than half of pregnant women were completely immune to Covid-19. Experts want more local research to be done.
Dr. Diane Sika-PaotonuImmunologists, Vice Dean (Pacific), and pathology and molecular medicine experts at the University of Otago in Wellington said the situation in Aotearoa, New Zealand, is important.
“Essentially for pregnancy, [an increased] Risk of ICU entry and care … Increases the risk of premature birth of the baby and increases the risk of stillbirth. “
Vice President of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Auckland Dr. Michel WiseWe plan to conduct a study on vaccine intake in pregnant women in Auckland to close the knowledge gap. However, it takes months and requires ethical approval.
“Be careful because we’re dealing with personal health information. It’s really true that hospital services work among their own patients,” she said.
Last week, the UK National Health Service said in a statement that one in five Covid patients treated with a “special lung bypass device” since July are pregnant women who do not yet have their first jab. Said.
U.S. hospitals reported a similar surge without vaccination Pregnant woman has multiple illnesses and is dying From Covid-19.
Last month, Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said at Covid-19 that a “quite sick” pregnant woman was admitted to a hospital in Auckland.
Wise understood that pregnant women are often reluctant to take medication during pregnancy, Pfizer vaccine was safe Protects hapūmāma (pregnant mother) and their pēpē (baby) for them, as antibodies in the mother’s bloodstream can cross the placenta.
“Science is clear. It’s consistent. All studies show the same thing.”
A study of hundreds of thousands of participants found no increased risk of miscarriage or fetal abnormalities in pregnant women who received the Pfizer vaccine.
Medsafe Pfizer vaccine for pregnant women In June, the University of Midwives recommends that pregnant women receive both doses.
Julie Angenter of Green MP is pregnant with her second child at week 34. She received her first dose of Pfizer vaccine in early August and a second dose the following month.
She quotes US “surprisingly low and very concerned” statistics showing that less than 20% of pregnant African Americans are infected with Covid-19, pregnant people in Aotearoa. We supported scientists’ call to collect more data on vaccination rates in the United States. ..
Genter said it was important to know if the other vulnerable populations here were similarly low rates.
Claire McDonald, a midwifery adviser at the University of Midwives, said data on immunization rates in the pregnant population could help midwives and the ministry guide how midwives and the ministry respond to future outbreaks of Covid. I said there is.
In a statement, Juliet Ramball Smith, responsible for the clinical quality and safety of vaccine deployment, recommended that all pregnant people be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible.
“The Covid-19 vaccine is not only one of the most well-studied drugs of our time, but certainly the most publicly scrutinized drug in recent memory.
“Data from millions of pregnant people who are already vaccinated worldwide show that there are no additional safety concerns about administering the Covid-19 vaccine at any stage of pregnancy. I am. “
