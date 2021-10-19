What Scientists Know About the Breakthrough Covid Death Risk





Former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death on Monday due to Covid-19 complications to vaccine skeptics and opponents who quickly caught the news that Powell had been vaccinated to question the effectiveness of the vaccine. Provided fuel. However, Powell’s immune system is very likely weakened by multiple myeloma, a cancer of white blood cells. Both illness and treatment can make people more susceptible to infections. According to scientists, he is 84 years old and may be at increased risk. Powell received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in February, said his longtime aide, Peggy Sifrino. He was scheduled for a booster last week, but she said she got sick before she received it. Powell was also being treated for early Parkinson’s disease, she said. Powell’s death is a high-profile tragedy, but scientists have emphasized that confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine, which significantly reduces the chances of serious illness or death, should not be compromised.

Dr. Paul A. Ofit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said: “The point of vaccination is to know that the benefits clearly and clearly outweigh the risks. And we know that about this vaccine.” Vaccines are very effective, Even for the more contagious delta variantsCurrently, it is the cause of almost all coronavirus infections in the United States.Those who are completely vaccinated The chance is about 1/10 Be hospitalized Even less likely to die From Covid-19 than unvaccinated, according to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NS New York Times Analysis Of the 40 state data, fully vaccinated people were found to account for 0.2 to 6 percent of Covid-19 deaths. Among more than 187 million fully vaccinated Americans 7,178 people diedAccording to the CDC, 85% of these deaths were in people over the age of 65. Dr. Peter J. Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said: “But there are certain groups that are at greater risk.”

It is clear that older people are most likely to develop severe Covid-19 since the pandemic began. In addition, the immune system is generally less robust and the immune response to the vaccine is weakened. of One recent studyAlthough not yet reviewed by experts, researchers found that residents of Canadian care facilities with a median age of 88 had neutralizing antibody levels after vaccination, with a median age of 47. is. Ann Claude Ginglas, Principal Investigator and Lead Author of the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, said: Powell was being treated for multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. Plasma cells play an important role in the immune system because they make antibodies. Has been updated October 18, 2021, 6:51 pm ET Both illnesses and treatments, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and steroids, can make patients more susceptible to infections. “Colin was being treated for multiple myeloma and seemed to be responding well,” said Kathy Justy, who founded the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and met Powell at a Foundation event. Said in a statement. “Immunosuppression is a well-known side effect of cancer treatment and reminds us that we are at high risk as patients, especially over the age of 65.” Vaccines may also be less effective in people with multiple myeloma. “The treatments we use indiscriminately knock off both malignant and normal immune cells,” said the Director of Medicine and Science at the Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer in West Hollywood, California. One Dr. James R. Berenson said.

As a result, patients “double the risk of becoming unresponsive to vaccination, and there is also a risk of becoming unresponsive when they get sick,” he added. What you need to know about Covid-19 booster shots Who is the target of booster shots? The FDA has approved booster shots for a specific group of people who received a second dose. Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine at least 6 months in advance. The group includes: Vaccinated persons over the age of 65 or living in a long-term care facility. Adults at high risk for severe Covid-19 due to underlying illness. Healthcare workers and other people whose work puts them at risk.Who has Weakened immune system Eligible for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna 4 weeks after the second shot. Are people vaccinated with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinated? What are the underlying medical conditions that are the target of booster shots? The CDC states that the conditions covered by booster shots include: High blood pressure and heart disease. Diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immunity; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and certain disorders. Pregnant women, current and former smokers are also eligible. What occupations are eligible for boosters? The FDA has approved boosters for workers who work at high risk of being exposed to potentially infected people. According to the CDC, this group includes: Education workers; Food and agriculture workers; Manufacturing workers; Correction workers; US Postal Service workers; Public transport workers; Grocery shop workers. Can I be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as the Covid vaccine or booster shot? Yes. According to the CDC, the Covid vaccine may be given at any time, and many pharmacies allow flu vaccinations to be scheduled at the same time as boosters. of Study published in July, Dr. Berenson and his colleagues found that only 45% of people with active multiple myeloma “reacted appropriately” after being vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna. On average, people who received the Pfizer vaccine had lower antibody levels than Moderna’s recipients, the researchers found. Antibody levels were also low in older patients and those who were not yet in complete remission. It is unclear what treatment Powell received for multiple myeloma or whether he was in complete remission. But even patients in remission can have an impaired immune system, Dr. Berenson said. “They usually, but not in all cases, usually remain immunosuppressed, even if they respond well to treatment,” said Dr. Berenson. “In most cases, those antibody levels do not return to normal.” In a new study, scheduled to be published in the journal Cancer Cell on Monday, researchers report that some people with multiple myeloma also show a weak T-cell response after vaccination. T cells help reduce the severity of the disease in people infected with the virus. The study included 44 people with multiple myeloma at least two weeks after the second Pfizer or Moderna shot. Seventeen of those people did not produce detectable antibodies against the virus after vaccination. These patients had significantly fewer helper T cells that activated other parts of the immune response to the virus compared to patients with multiple myeloma who produced antibodies after vaccination.

Fortunately, Dr. Samir Palek, a hematologist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, said the study suggests that booster shots “look very promising” for people with multiple myeloma. Said. “Patients who have not received them should do it immediately,” he added. Dr. Ashish K. Jar, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said the best way to protect the immune-compromised elderly and others is to vaccinate everyone else. is. “When there are numerous infections in the community, it spreads to vaccinated people,” he said. “And vulnerable people are really at risk.” Eric schmidt When Christine Hauser Contribution report.

