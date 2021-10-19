Florida Delta Variant Shows Signs of Decline





The Delta variant struck Florida early and early. Now that we are on the other side, our indicators look better than most other parts of the country.

Tampa, Florida-Getting the facts about Florida’s COVID index was a continuous story with pointing, politically condemned opinions, and a wealth of false information. Dr. Jason Salemi, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of South Florida Graphing COVID data His goal is to make information accessible, understandable and interactive. What i lost The Florida Department of Health stopped producing daily COVID-19 reports in June 2021. This has made it difficult and confusing for journalists, scientists, and the general public to obtain information about COVID-19 in their neighborhoods and communities. However, the data never disappeared or was hidden. NS Florida Department of Health I still had to submit the information Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In June, just before the delta variant began to surge in Florida, another key indicator appeared to disappear in a federal report. It is a death from COVID-19 in each county. “If I had to make informed guesses, I think it was a data flow issue. This wouldn’t be the first time this happened,” Salemi said. “The CDC wants to collect information from different jurisdictions across the country.” Now some of it is back In mid-September, Salemi noticed that the weekly indicators began to reappear. This is what he is happy with. According to Salemi, citizens were always able to obtain weekly death data by county, which came from another federal report tracking deaths by place of death rather than by place of residence. This can be misleading if you lived in a rural county but died in a hospital in a populous county. Anyway, that The data is back — and you can find it yourself On the CDC website. Forty-nine people died in Hillsborough County from October 11th to 17th. Where we are Looking at all this data, it can be overwhelming and confusing, so here’s a breakdown of two epidemiologists who are closely tracking COVID trends in Florida and Tampa Bay. Dr. Jill Roberts: “”We were hit hard by Delta really early on. We were most examples of how to do it wrong. Ultimately, when there are a sufficient number of cases, the effects of herd immunity are seen, and herd immunity reduces the total number of cases in the population, which is what we see. “ Dr. Jason Salemi: “Looking at Florida numbers, we’re in a better place than we were a few weeks ago. Many people were infected, hospitalized, and many died to achieve this level of immunity. Is disappointing .. “ Two warnings Roberts warns that new, highly contagious variants could quickly reverse our trends. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself. She also points out that the metric is not perfect. Many people are taking the test at home and do not report the results. Salemi states that hospitalization data should always be explained on a case-by-case basis. This is because people often go to hospitals outside the county where they live. This can overestimate the situation of COVID-19 in urban areas and underestimate what is happening in rural areas.

