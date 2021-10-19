Sahpra did not approve Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine-regulators highlighted key concerns

One of the adenoviruses used in the Sputnik V vaccine signals a danger in HIV vaccine testing.

In two studies, the Ad5 vector was associated with an increased risk of HIV transmission in some participants.

This has led Sahpra to pay close attention to the review and approval of the Covid vaccine.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) will not approve the use of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa until developers have confirmed that it does not make people more vulnerable to HIV infection.

on Monday, Health24 reported Regulators are concerned about the use of double-dose vaccines in South Africa, the world’s most burdensome HIV burden, and Jab said, “Vaccinated men may be at increased risk of becoming infected with HIV.” Stated.

Sputnik V uses a common cold-causing virus known as adenovirus. The first dose uses adenovirus 26 (Ad26) and the second dose uses adenovirus 5 (Ad5) to produce a harmless form of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) in humans. It carries to cells, where it provokes an immune response.

However, previous studies have shown that Ad5, the carrier virus in the second shot of Sputnik V, may increase the risk of HIV transmission in men.

Step study

According to Sahpra, the use of the common cold virus in vaccines has previously been tested in non-Covid vaccine studies, but this approach using the Ad5 vector has caused problems in the past.

Merck’s HIV vaccine, known as the Step Trial, recruited men who had sex primarily with men in the Americas and Australia. It was designed to test the effectiveness of the vaccine in people at high risk of HIV infection. However, it was discontinued in 2007 due to lack of effectiveness. However, later evidence showed that uncircumcised men who were naturally infected with Ad5 before receiving the vaccine became particularly vulnerable to HIV infection.

“A long-term follow-up study showed a statistically significant increase in the risk of HIV in vaccinated individuals when analyzing the entire study population,” Sahpra said in a statement.

In the letter Published by Lancet October 2020Scientists emphasized this concern, noting that Covid Shot, which relies on the same vector as Merck’s, “may also increase the risk of HIV transmission among vaccinated men.” They called for a thorough assessment of these safety concerns before further developing an Ad5 vaccine for Covid-19.

Forward study

Another previous study, known as the Phambili trial, used the same vaccine and recruited heterosexual men and women in South Africa. Professor Glenda Gray, chairman of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and co-worker of Johnson & Johnson (J & J) Sisson Kecovid Vaccine Research at SA, was the protocol chairman of Funbiri.

The first findings of the Phambili study did not show an increased risk of HIV, but the risk was confirmed after long-term follow-up.

The conclusion of the 2013 Consensus Conference hosted by the National Institutes of Health was that non-HIV vaccine trials using similar vectors in areas with high HIV positive rates put the risk of acquiring HIV-1 in vaccinated populations. I warned that it could increase. “, Wrote the author. Lancet editorial.

How do vectors increase the risk of HIV?

It is not entirely clear how Merck’s Ad5 vaccine increased the risk of HIV transmission for participants. Lancet The editorial describes several possibilities, including weakening HIV immunity and enhancing AIDS virus replication.

Can the same thing happen with the Covid vaccine?

Despite the increased incidence of the Ad5 vector used in the HIV vaccine, which increases the susceptibility of participants to HIV infection, the situation may be different with the Covid vaccine, which requires research.

Professor Salim Abdul Karim, Epidemiologist, Former Co-Chair of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Board (MAC) in South Africa, tFebruary old bloomberg Studies are needed to show that the Covid vaccine does not have the same effect on the immune system, but no additional large-scale studies are needed.

“It doesn’t have to be a clinical study,” he said. “It may be an animal study, it may be a marker in some laboratories.” The manufacturer told us that the Ad5 used in the HIV vaccine test and that Ad5 behave differently. Must be shown, “he said.

Sahpra: Rolling reviews remain open

The Gamalaya Institute, the developer of Sputnik V, has been requested by Sahpra to provide additional data demonstrating the safety of Sputnik V in populations with HIV prevalence and incidence.

“Sahpra is concerned that the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa, where the prevalence and incidence of HIV is high, may increase the risk of HIV transmission in vaccinated men.” The organization said.

However, the Institute, which belongs to the Russian government’s Ministry of Health, did not. However, Sahpra added that rolling reviews will continue to be published and developers can submit additional safety data to support their application.

Many other major Covid vaccines, including those developed by Janssen (J & J) and AstraZeneca-Oxford University, use a variety of adenoviruses (Ad26) as vectors.

To date, there is no evidence that the Ad26 vector increases the risk of HIV transmission.

