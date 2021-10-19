Vaccinated people who are unlikely to be infected with COVID-19

Share on Pinterest Experts say new studies on vaccinated people and COVID-19 infections may help establish safety protocols.Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images Some experts say that vaccinated people may be even less likely to get COVID-19 than previously thought.

This may be due to the viral load in the nasal cavity of the vaccinated person and the way the COVID-19 vaccine attacks the coronavirus.

This information can be useful when deciding on safety protocols such as mask obligations. COVID-19 infections from so-called "breakthrough infections" can be significantly lower than previously suggested. Experts have reviewed multiple studies of vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 and may have exaggerated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on infections from breakthrough cases. He states that he has reached the conclusion that there is. They add that it's not because the CDC made a mistake. Rather, information is evolving as more people are vaccinated and studied. Does this mean a change in safety protocol, such as mask obligations? Perhaps experts say. But not immediately. "People want the last word, a guarantee." Ross Keddle, PhD, an immunologist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, told Healthline. "Sorry, nothing. But he added." We know what's going to happen. " Kedl began digging into the data on this topic before the vaccine was approved. As a volunteer for the Moderna Phase 3 vaccine trial, one day he decided to wipe his nose to see what he could learn. It surprised him. "I couldn't believe the amount of antibody," he said. Keddle explained that there is a "slightly sliding scale" depending on a person's medical background, age, and time elapsed since vaccination. However, his nasal swab said that people vaccinated against breakthrough infections showed that the viral load was reduced by the effects of the vaccine, although there may be high viral load in the nasal cavity. "It's clear enough that infected vaccinated people are unlikely to take over," he said. "No one is wondering if this is the case. The details are what we need to know." There are studies that support Kedl's claim.

Keddle said the public needs to understand that infectious disease experts are far from confusing all of this and making changes to the mean. Instead, he said, the public needs to know that decades and centuries of research have been working on this. “People think we’re groping in the dark. See what we’ve never seen before,” he said. “But we’ve been doing concrete research over the years. How did we get here? Thanks for the vaccine research over the last 150 years.” Some things scientists knew included how and why vaccines work. There is also the effect of the vaccine. Their purpose is, first of all, to save lives. Second, reduce the effects of the virus on humans. And third, it finally stops or stops spreading. Scientists have long known two things that play a role here. The higher the immunity, the less spread, and as the immunity weakens, the virus begins to spread again. Simply put, the COVID-19 vaccine works by coating the coronavirus with antibodies, Keddle said. Keddle said this information could help establish a security protocol. “If you can’t spread it in half the time, for example, does it make sense not to cover it up?” He asked. “I say no.” But he said, “This is my guess,” if your chances of spreading are reduced to 10 percent, and perhaps strict precautions are not justified. Keddle said that the rapid decline in immunity we see (and seek boosters) is due to the rapid first two doses, which are urgent to delay hospitalization and death. He said he needed it at the time. He said that wide-interval vaccines will last longer. So he expects everyone to need a booster followed by a “flat out” pattern. “Once we could do that, we should have increased our freedom again,” he said. “The data is already there,” he added. “About both the Delta and the original [variants].. It doesn’t matter if that is true or not. The question is what to do with this. “ “The accumulated data shows that you can spread [the coronavirus after being vaccinated], no doubt,” Dr. William SchaffnerAn infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee told Healthline, “But not so much, in less time.” Schaffner said the study gives him great hope, although it needs to be done with caution. “This will really reduce the circulation of the virus among us,” he said, “it pushes the virus down like a smolder rather than a fiery rage.”