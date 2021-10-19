Ganard Campaign to contact supporters attending Preger’s event after saying that the radio host has a COVID | Coronavirus

A spokeswoman for Republican Heidi Ganard’s Governor’s campaign featured Colorado Springs talking on stage with conservative radio host Dennis Prager, who announced that the Colorado campaign tested positive last Monday. He says he is in contact with supporters who attended the event at COVID-19 due to the virus that was trying to infect it.

Ganard, a crowded front-runner of potential GOP challengers to Democratic Governor Jared Polis, hosted a one-hour campaign event on October 10. A company that produces conservative videos.

On a radio show Monday, Mr. Prager said he was broadcasting from home because he was infected with COVID-19 and has been “steadily improving” since showing a “steady improvement” for the coronavirus “last week”. He added that he received it.

Lexi Swearingen, communications director for Ganahl’s campaign, told Colorado politics that after learning about Prager’s diagnosis on Monday, the campaign encouraged people attending the event to be tested and follow guidelines if they had symptoms. rice field.

“The campaign was unaware that Dennis had signed with Covid until it was announced at his show,” Swaringen said in a text message.

“We are unaware that anyone who attended the event outside of Dennis’ inner circle is infected with the virus. We will contact everyone who attended to ensure that they are informed. We recommend that to people and all coronadans. The problem is to take the test and follow the CDC guidelines if you experience Covid-like symptoms. “

She added that Ganard has been fully vaccinated and has not experienced any symptoms since the event.

About 100 people participated in the sold-out event at the Colorado Springs Marriott.

Ganard’s campaign “followed the hotel’s health guidelines and was posted on the door for everyone who entered,” Swaringen said.

Preger has not been vaccinated against the virus that has caused a pandemic and has skyrocketed in Colorado and other states in recent weeks. He said on Monday that he was receiving unapproved treatments such as zinc, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin, a commonly used anthelmintic drug in the treatment of livestock.

“We did what the unvaccinated people should do,” Preger said at the show.

Preger called innate immunity “infinitely preferable” to “vaccine immunity,” and said “I’ve always wanted it.” I was there. ” I myself am very sensitive to COVID. “

Prager’s remarks were first reported by Jason Campbell, a researcher at the liberal Media Matters for America. Tweet Clips from Prager’s show on Monday.

Dennis Preger announced that he was infected with COVID-19 while he opposed the vaccine and declared he was about to get infected. https://t.co/z12VuK3Wrw pic.twitter.com/0OP0Ge2aYi — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 18, 2021

Colorado on Friday showed the 14th highest COVID infection rate in the country. Reported by Denver GazetteAccording to Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander of the State Department of Health, 982 patents have been hospitalized (the highest number ever this year) and 78% of those patients were unvaccinated. He said that nearly 90% of Colorado intensive care unit beds are currently occupied by patients with and without COVID.

According to Rolling, the average of 7 days quoted on Monday New York TimesIn Colorado, 20 people die from COVID every day, up 16% from two weeks ago. A total of 8,054 people have died in Colorado since the pandemic began last year.

