What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 19th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

According to Ottawa Public Health, 90% of Ottawa residents born before 2009 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

According to public health data from Friday to Sunday, people From 18 to 39 years old Received just over half of the initial dose of nearly 1,200 doses administered.

The 18-29 and 30-39 cohorts are the only age groups in which complete vaccination has not reached 85%, at 75% and 76%, respectively.

Ottawa Hospital Six COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan become infected with Ontario Over the next few days, Prairie is struggling to deal with a record number of intensive care patients.

How many cases do you have?

As of Sunday, Ottawa has a total of 30,527 COVID-19s. There were 263 known active cases, 29,662 cases were considered resolved and 602 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 56,500 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 54,600 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 209 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 222.

Akwesasne More than 990 inhabitants have tested positive for COVID-19 and reported 12 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 20 cases, one died, Outbreak of active community.. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, please contact ..

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan and Will announce the next step this week.

A typical meeting limit is 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events..

Indoor dining capacity Based on distance.Gym And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

Its vaccine passport system Conducted for people of eligible vaccine age At least until spring.. QR code for scanning In addition to the paper and PDF options currently in use, it will be available on Friday.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policy, Including staff.

People will take in the autumn weather at Strathcona Park in Ottawa on October 18, 2021. (Hugo Beranger / CBC)

West Quebec

Under that Green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather in a private residence and 20 people are allowed to gather outdoors. This increases to 50 people when playing sports.

Capacity limit is gone For Quebec venues where seats are assigned.Restaurant loses Capacity and time limit November 1st.

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 are located in spaces such as public events, restaurants and gyms. And now the hospital..

Quebec can use the app and present paper evidence. People from outside the state You need to show paper proof.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..Variant of concern More contagious When Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future, Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

vaccination Suppress spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Community health leader Generally, small Halloween gatherings are allowed take care Due to unvaccinated and / or vulnerability. Guidance can be stricter in certain areas where COVID-19 is more prevalent than in other areas. Akwesasne When Thai Endinaga..

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec When Ontario..

Ottawa Hospital expects to soon accept one COVID-19 patient from Saskatchewan as Saskatchewan is struggling to handle a record number of patients in the ICU. (Bryan Morris / CBC)

trip

All travelers Must be fully vaccinated by October 30 Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people You can come to Canada.

United States All travelers must be fully vaccinated As of November 8th.Some people with mixed doses You are allowed to cross the border.

See | Ottawa reaches 90% of residents on first dose, providing hope for herd immunity Ottawa reaches 90% of residents on first dose and provides hope for herd immunity Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queens University, said a high vaccination rate in Ottawa means a reduction in the number of cases even in unvaccinated people. 1:01

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

The two most common are approved for young people Youth of 12 years old. Exam data is under review For the first shot for younger children.

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait 3-16 weeks between the first and second doses When Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

In the Ottawa-Gatineau area, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.3 million people live in the first, second and third doses.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021..

People can Find local appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies and some family doctors provide vaccines Through our own reservation system..

Community health units are flexible, Because it includes reservations and third shots Check out their website For more information.

They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows Campaign shift To fill the vaccination rate gap.

State recommends People between the ages of 18 and 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine Moderna or Spikevax vaccines pose a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

12 years and over can Reserve Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Fever, cough, Runny nose, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

The risk of spreading COVID-19 remains high in school unvaccinated children. Keep your classroom safe. Screen your child daily and leave it at home if you have any symptoms. # COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/sErwca8n6c & Mdash;@KFLAPH

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test can make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection Available in several places, Including some childcare environments at high risk..

Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Alternatively, make sure the walk-in option is online. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have any questions.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in All Quebec kindergartens and elementary schools..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Givi, and Anisinabeg can call the Health Center 819-449-5593 for tests or vaccines. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn By calling 613-625-1175 and the vaccine, 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.