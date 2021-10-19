Approval of the third Covid-19 vaccination results in alleviation of immunodeficiency





Claire Christie already has a lot to deal with. Women in Christchurch don’t have to worry because regular dialysis needs to save lives due to kidney condition and two refusals to transplant. COVID-19 Similarly. Christie is one of the immunocompromised kiwis who is expected to be eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine. On Tuesday, Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group Additional dose recommended For people over the age of 12 whose immune system is severely impaired. read more:

This includes people receiving immunosuppressive therapy and people with some chronic illnesses, he said. “People with severe immunodeficiency are at increased risk of severe outcomes for Covid-19 and may not provide a sufficiently strong immune response for just two vaccinations due to immunodeficiency,” Bloomfield said. Mr. says. “In this group, a third single dose may be beneficial.” Advisory Group Ministry of Health pandemic support.. Bloomfield emphasized that details about who could be jabbed and when it would come would be the third major dose, not a booster shot. Alden Williams / Staff Claire Christie says she intends to do whatever she can to protect herself. And it’s “safe” to be able to get a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Christie said she was happy to take the first two doses. Pfizer vaccine, And welcome one-third. “It’s a little reassuring,” she said. “I’m all about it. I’ll do whatever I can to protect myself. I also don’t want to make anyone else sick. “I will put myself there as soon as possible.” She said she was pleased that the third vaccination was considered part of the primary vaccination rather than the booster vaccination. thing According to Dr. Bloomfield, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group recommends that people over the age of 12 with significantly weakened immunity receive a third initial dose of the vaccine. “It’s not as if it wasn’t working. It’s especially when we’re at a little risk. New Zealand Delta.. “ Dr. Kate Gregory, Medical Director of Cancer Society NZ, said the announcement was “very consistent with what is happening internationally.” “The Cancer Society welcomes anything that protects patients being treated for cancer. They will be more vulnerable to catching the virus.” Not all cancer patients need a third vaccine, she said. BRADEN FASTIER / Staff Kate Gregory, medical director of the Cancer Society, says the third shot is consistent with what is happening abroad. “Some patients with cancer are not necessarily classified as vulnerable, so it is primarily those who are receiving chemotherapy or treatment that affect the immune system. “There is very strict guidance on which patient groups are eligible. “I suspect they made this announcement because it’s a question people have asked. I’ve asked some of my patients. I’m sure the details will be announced soon. “ Bloomfield said the advisory group is continuing to investigate evidence of booster shots for more people. He said the government will provide the latest information next week.

