Centner Academy: Miami Private School Makes False Claims About Vaccines While Ordering Students Shot To Stay Home For 30 Days

A part of the letter from Centner Academy says: Others will decrease, "WSVN reported.

“Because it can affect other students and the school community, vaccinated students must stay home for 30 days for each dose and booster immunization after vaccination. You can return to school in 30 days as long as you are healthy. WSVN reports that the letter added.

Schools may be held by people who have not previously been vaccinated by “interactions with vaccinated people” that have not been identified by the National Institute’s Center for Disease Control and Drug Administration or are not supported by research. He made unfounded claims about sexual side effects. Of Health or World Health Organization.

All four institutions, backed by extensive research, have confirmed that the vaccine is the best defense against the spread of the coronavirus and serious illness and death from Covid-19.

“Centner Academy’s policy was enacted as a cautious precaution after careful deliberation,” Centner Academy co-founder David Centner said in a statement submitted to CNN. “For clarity, school leaders do not believe that vaccinated people can infect others with COVID. In addition, schools have vaccinated people. I haven’t commented on whether it could adversely affect others. “ “But due to the sheer number of case reports on this latter topic, care must be taken when making decisions that may affect the health of the school community. Decisions that refute these reports. We need to do the best for our students and staff until there is a targeted and scientifically proven study. ” CNN has contacted the Centner Academy requesting a copy of the email sent to their family. CDC, on top of that A page dedicated to myths and facts Regarding the vaccine, he said: “Vaccine release is a term used to describe the release or release of a vaccine component inside or outside the body. Vaccine release occurs only if the vaccine contains an attenuated version of the virus. Vaccines approved for use in the United States contain live viruses. “ The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has been approved for people over the age of 16 and has an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children between the ages of 12 and 15. Pfizer wants EUA, a low-dose vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. Vaccines from two other US manufacturers (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson / Janssen) are licensed for people over the age of 18. Vaccines are being studied at a young age. Teacher warned in April In April, the Centner Academy asked employees to wait until the end of the school year for vaccination, but warned that if they were vaccinated, they would not be able to return to the next school year. Leila Center, CEO and co-founder of the school, Sent a letter Citing unsupported claims about the Covid-19 vaccine to Centner Academy faculty and staff Most evidence of vaccine safety and efficacy From a health expert. In a letter, Centner argued that “it will take years to get reliable information about the short-term and long-term effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.” Extensive testing has shown that the three vaccines are safe and effective, according to federal regulators. Centner Academy when it opened in 2019 He called himself “the first school of happiness”. Focus on mindfulness. About 300 students attend this school. At this school, tuition from kindergarten to junior high school can be up to $ 29,850. School website ..

CNN’s Raja Razek and Scottie Andrew contributed to this report.



