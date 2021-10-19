Type 2 diabetes: Steam a glass of this popular green cruciferous vegetable to raise blood sugar levels





Vegetables are part of the low glycemic index category of foods rich in protein, vital vitamins, healthy fats, and low carbohydrate content. & Nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights The GI ranking of foods defines how quickly the body can absorb glucose. Experts recommend low GI foods for better management of type 2 diabetes. In the vegetable group, broccoli has the lowest score on the chart. Low GI vegetables such as peas and carrots have a GI score of 39 and 41 when cooked. New Delhi: Dietitians and holistic health professionals have repeatedly reiterated that diet is the most health-affecting factor. Diet can save everyone, whether they are healthy or suffering from diabetes, blood sugar, heart disease and other chronic illnesses. And when it comes to food, green vegetables occupy a special place because of their nutritional profile and myriad health benefits. Can Diet Help People with Type 2 Diabetes? Speaking of chronic health problems, type 2 diabetes is a diabetes that develops without giving too many hints, but it is the most difficult to manage due to blood sugar problems. Experts recommend high-fiber, high-protein foods rather than carbohydrate-rich foods because people with insulin resistance are at risk of spikes in blood sugar. Green vegetables are perfect for this scenario. Vegetables are part of the low glycemic index category of foods rich in protein, vital vitamins, healthy fats, and low carbohydrate content. Starch vegetables such as potatoes and butternut squash can upset glycemic balance due to their carbohydrate content, while green vegetables can provide relief. Is the vegetable GI ranking useful? The GI ranking of foods defines how quickly the body can absorb glucose. High HI foods cause sudden spikes, while low GI foods have the opposite effect. When food is converted to glucose, it is absorbed by the cells as energy. The excess is then released into the bloodstream and managed by the hormone insulin, which is released from the pancreas. Prediabetes or diabetes occurs when the pancreas is unable to produce sufficient insulin levels or is overloaded due to glucose loading. Experts recommend low GI foods for better management of type 2 diabetes. In the vegetable group, broccoli has the lowest score on the chart. Broccoli: Diabetic Vegetable Savior Low GI vegetables such as peas and carrots have a GI score of 39 and 41 when cooked. However, when broccoli is cooked, it contains only 27 calories and 3 grams of digestible carbohydrates. A rich source of antioxidants, vitamin C, magnesium and fiber, this green vegetable protects people from a variety of illnesses and, according to studies, is associated with better control of blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. I have. This effect is due to sulforaphane, a compound found in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli. However, this compound is activated by chopping vegetables, steaming for 1-3 minutes, or chewing well to increase absorption. The study also thanks broccoli for the anti-cancer properties of antioxidant enzymes that protect against carcinogens. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/health/article/type-2-diabetes-broccoli-green-cruciferous-vegetable-for-better-blood-sugar-score-diabetes-glycemic-index/824715 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

