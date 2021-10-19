Columbus Public Health, CDC Encourages Everyone to Get Influenza Vaccinated This Season

If you want to know when Must be vaccinated against the flu, Dr. Mysheika W. Roberts says the answer is simple. Do it now.

“It takes nearly two weeks to be fully protected,” said Roberts, Columbus Public Health Commissioner. “People need to have a shot and protect them before they can get together with others or travel for Thanksgiving.”

Ohio Health Department on Friday I posted the first flu stats of the season on my dashboard.. During the week ending October 9, six hospitalizations were reported, three in central Ohio and three in southeastern Ohio. Last year, there were two hospitalizations across the state during the same period.

Roberts worries that this flu season (generally considered October-April) can be very turbulent as the COVID-19 pandemic is prevalent towards the second season of flu. I said that I am doing it.

Because it was last year — Most activities are still restricted or shut downFace covering is mandatory and social distance is standard — many people were so protected that they were not even exposed to the flu. In other words, there is a possibility of hitting harder now.

Roberts said the flu is not a joke. When she was a medical student, she had a serious incident herself.

“The flu hits you like a train. It kicks you out,” she said, and added that she was so tired for two weeks that she was too tired to even watch TV. rice field. “No one wants it.”

And the best protection is vaccines, experts say. However, according to a survey released earlier this month by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Forty-four percent of adults in the United States say they are uncertain about whether to get the flu vaccine or do not get it already.

Where can I get the flu vaccine?

Influenza vaccinations are readily available from pharmacies and retailers hosting clinics and local health care providers.

Columbus Public Health Offers Influenza Vaccine According to Roberts, they offer COVID vaccines in the same location, conveniently in different regions. And no reservation is required.

These clinics include Columbus Public Health on 240 Parsons Avenue from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 6 pm every Tuesday.

The vaccine is also available at the Linden Community Center at 1350 Briarwood Ave. (Mondays) from 9 am to 4 pm. Columbus Fire Department 10, 1096 W. Broad St. (Tuesday); Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave. (Friday); From 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, Columbus Fire Department 18 (Thursday), 1630 Cleveland Avenue, 580 E. Woodrow Avenue Barak Community Center (Wednesday).

Franklin County Public Health also hosts many clinics, information can be found by calling 614-525-3719 or at the following online schedule. myfcph.org/health-wellness/shots/..

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has an online influenza vaccination finder. www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/..

Yes, both COVID (original or booster) and flu vaccine are available at the same time.

How do authorities know what to expect from influenza strains each season?

According to Roberts, health professionals monitor the Southern Hemisphere flu season to learn about new strains that have emerged.

According to the CDC, all flu vaccines this season are designed to protect against the four viruses that are predicted to be the most common in the study.

Who should be vaccinated against the flu, and why do some people hesitate?

The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against the flu. People over the age of 65 get higher doses than others for more protection.

According to Roberts, why bother when some people are healthy and generally not ill? But she reiterated her experience.

“It was the worst experience in my life,” she said. “That’s why I get it. Why seize the opportunity?”

In addition, she said it was about protecting others. For example, Dr. Roberts has an elderly mother who does not want to get the flu.

Health professionals warn that flu shots are even more important this year, hospitals are getting thinner, and healthcare workers are overworked in cases of COVID-19. Roberts warned that adding a huge number of hospitalizations to flu cases would only exacerbate the problem.

Does the flu really give you the flu?

Contrary to myth, no.

As with the COVID vaccine, Roberts may have mild symptoms such as body pain, headaches, and low-grade fever, which usually occur within 24 hours. According to her, it means that the body’s immune system serves its intended purpose.

