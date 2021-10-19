Survivors give back after a breast cancer trip

When the widow Angie Taylor moved from Maryland to a plantation in 2015, she was ready to begin a new chapter in her life. At the age of 48, as the children approached their young adulthood, she was drawn to the sea and excited to start a new job. Her redo went smoothly — at first. But on July 6, 2017, just a month after turning 50, life changed again. She was diagnosed with breast cancer. “I wasn’t surprised, but I was numb,” she recalled.

Watch now: Breast cancer survivor Angie Taylor talks about her diagnosis and treatment at the Miami Cancer Institute. (Video by George Carvalho.)

The role of genetics

Taylor has a long family history of cancer. Both her grandmothers had breast cancer, her aunt was diagnosed in her late thirties, and her two cousins ​​were also found to have breast cancer at a young age. In addition, her siblings and other relatives have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer, and prostate cancer. Armed with that knowledge, she started screening at the age of 35 and was constantly receiving mammograms every year. She was about four months late when she found a lump during her breast self-examination.

After meeting with Lauren Carcus, MD, Medical oncologist at Broward County location Miami Cancer InstituteTaylor, part of Baptist Health in South Florida, underwent genetic testing and counseling. She is positive for BRCA1 mutations and is at significantly higher risk for breast and ovarian cancer, and other types of cancer such as pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and prostate cancer (male). In addition, her mother is in the Caribbean and, along with Hispanics, is one of the high-risk populations for developing cancer.

Taylor has taken a list of questions from Dr. Carcus to best understand her early stages of BRCA-related triple-negative breast cancer. “I felt that kind of compassion and compassion,” she said. “I walked crying. I was messed up. I had 10 million questions and she took the time to answer them all.”

“Really, education is at the heart of my approach to oncology with patients,” said Dr. Carcus. “I’m there to educate them about their options and illnesses and make sure that what I recommend is in line with their values.”

The meaning of a positive genetic test goes beyond the moment the patient receives the results. If the patient has not yet been diagnosed with cancer, doctors may recommend aggressive screening, lifestyle changes, medications, and sometimes prophylactic mastectomy or genital removal. If they are diagnosed with cancer, they now have information that may help guide treatment and make health decisions throughout their lives.

Get medical treatment

With a better understanding of her early stages of BRCA-related triple-negative breast cancer, Taylor embarked on five months of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor before surgery. On December 28, 2017, she underwent bilateral mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. There was no need for radiation therapy. A year later, she underwent ovariectomy (removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes) to prevent ovarian cancer and other gynecological cancers.

She also approached her mid-twenties and talked to her son and daughter, who would soon be of suitable age for genetic testing. “Each child has a 50% chance of having this mutation, which means they are at increased risk of developing cancer,” Dr. Carcus said. The test can be done at any time throughout adulthood, and if you choose not to test now, you will be advised to follow the screening guidelines as if the test result was positive.

This new chapter in her life wasn’t what she planned, but Taylor said it taught her about herself. “I gave myself permission to cry every day for eight minutes. I felt it was short enough to take it out, so I came up with eight minutes, but then I was able to pull back together and move on. She also learned that the women around her receiving chemotherapy appreciate her sense of humor.

Now she is giving back

But there was more. She wanted to give it back. “I wanted to do something to help uninsured women provide free mammograms,” she said. “I’ve helped 19 women so far, including the non-profit Artfull Angels. 4 out of 19 have been diagnosed with breast cancer. They’re fine. I’ve made them my angels. I’m calling. The oldest is 72 years old and I was able to sit with her when she had a mastectomy. “

“Angie has become an advocate for other women,” said Dr. Carcus. “She understands the importance of screening studies and how important lifesaving is, but more than that, she understands how the friendships she offers to these women being treated can save lives. doing.”