Prices of drugs that reverse opioid overdose soar in record death | opioid crisis

As the United States faces an unprecedented surge in opioid overdose, the harm reduction group is believed to have undone overdose and saved many lives, usually an affordable and easy-to-use drug, naloxone. I am witnessing a shortage of.

But that’s not due to a shortage of supplies. In fact, there are many naloxones out there. Instead, all the dangerous shortages of naloxone are about soaring prices.

Community groups working to prevent overdose deaths are paying up to 30 times more for life-saving drugs when more Americans are dying from overdose.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Said On Wednesday, nearly 100,000 people died from overdose in the first year of the pandemic. This is a record high, up 30% from the previous year. Most of these deaths were caused by drugs contaminated with opioids, especially fentanyl, a highly dangerous substance that is 100 times more potent than morphine.

Simultaneous overdose and lack of affordable naloxone are “perfect storms.” Amanda Lattimore, director of Center for Addiction Research and Effective Solutions, told the Guardian.

“It is a public health crisis to not have this life-saving drug to reduce overdose mortality at the time of the greatest increase ever seen. Overdose reversal drugs are available. It’s never been more important to do this, and now that we’re witnessing this deficiency, we can expect even more fatal overdose, “she said.

Overdose of opioids can be undone with naloxone. Naloxone is marketed under brand names such as Nalcan and Nefzio and is safe and effective when administered quickly. The drug can be injected or inhaled.

Pfizer, a leading pharmaceutical company, signed a contract with the Opioid Safety Naloxone Network (OSNN) Buyers Club in 2012 to work closely with people with substance abuse disorders to prevent death from overdose. Provided. However, Pfizer ran into problems with the production of naloxone earlier this year, and the company temporarily stopped supplying affordable drugs to community groups fighting overdose. The issue has now been fixed and Pfizer expects it to be fully in stock again by the end of the year.

But in the meantime, thousands of people are dying from overdose without enough medicine to get them back, as other pharmaceutical companies haven’t responded to supply problems by lowering prices. The drug is now much more expensive for the very provider who needs it most.

Navardas Gupta, an epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an adviser to the OSNN Buyers Club, said:

“If we didn’t handle the shortfall, we estimated 12,000 to 18,000 excess deaths, and I think a significant portion of those deaths have already occurred.” He spoke to the Guardian.

According to Dasgupta, there’s no reason other companies couldn’t cut prices to fill the gap left by Pfizer’s manufacturing problems.

“Profit. There is no other way to put it.”

But even if pharmaceutical companies cut prices for harm reduction groups, they are still “profiting from institutional investors,” he said. Hospitals and other care systems can purchase treatment at previously negotiated prices.

The Harm Reduction Group purchased naloxone from Pfizer to create a kit of about $ 2.50 per piece. Currently, they have to pay $ 37 for another generic drug and $ 75 for Narkan. This is a 15 to 30 times increase. They simply couldn’t afford enough kits to save everyone’s lives.

Leo Beletsky, a professor of law and health sciences at Northeastern University, told The Guardian, “Frankly, you can save one or ten lives at the same price.” rice field.

Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, has not raised prices since the drug was launched in 2016. A spokeswoman emailed the Guardian: For people at risk, such as public health clinics, fire departments, police stations. ” However, there are no discounts for harm reduction organizations.

One harm reduction group in Colorado is almost out of supply. “We lack naloxone that can be injected with CO, and nasal naloxone is currently expensive,” the group said. Tweet This week we have a photo of an almost empty medicine drawer. “We are facing the worst overdose crisis we have ever seen.”

The coronavirus pandemic “really caused a surge,” exacerbating the existing disparity in who lives and who dies after overdose, Beretsky said. “It’s an absolute crisis.”

And the true extent of pandemic pressure and naloxone deficiency is still unknown. “It takes six months to a year to appear on some federal datasets,” says Latimore.

Experts wonder why other naloxone producers do not lower prices, even temporarily, to fill the gap.

“There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be more affordable for something that’s very effective and safe,” says Latimore.

Naloxone is an inexpensive drug that has been on the market since the 1970s.Insulin and Epipen It is also sold at an exorbitantly high cost.

“This is a symptom of widespread dysfunction in the US pharmaceutical industry, where public health concerns follow financial concerns,” said Beretsky.

But “criticizing the pharmaceutical industry is not enough,” he added. “We need to use regulatory tools that must force us to act differently.”

The federal government may intervene to make prices more affordable and consistent, but “it hasn’t happened yet,” Lattimore said.

The US Food and Drug Administration has not declared a shortage of naloxone because there are no supply gaps, only price gaps.

One solution is to set up a public interest corporation, an organization that manufactures essential medicines at low prices.Such a corporation Proposed by Purdue Pharma Reconciliation, Beretsky pointed out. The Biden administration may also implement the Defense Production Act to prioritize the production of naloxone by private companies on the rationale that the opioid epidemic is a national crisis.

In fact, pandemics may pave the way for action. According to Dasgupta, a care law passed last year gives the FDA new authority to make prescription drugs such as naloxone available in stores.

“Let’s talk about what they used it for: wart remover, flatulence, ingrown toenail,” he said.

It’s not that the leader doesn’t care, Dasgupta said. “What really appealed to the conversation with the federal authorities was not the lack of compassion, but the complete blindness of how the system actually works,” he said. “There is a big gap between policy and what is happening in the field.”

He argued that it was relatively cheap to ask pharmaceutical companies to lower the price of naloxone, or to create a program funded by the federal government or charity to buy drugs. Last year, the Buyers Club provided 1.3 million doses.

“We’re talking about millions of dollars,” Dasgupta said. “that is, [financial] The influence around this. It’s really painful. “