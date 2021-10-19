Ottawa has reached a major vaccine milestone and is approaching herd immunity





According to Ottawa Public Health, 90% of Ottawa residents born before 2009 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen’s University, said this high level of vaccination would begin to reflect a reduction in the number of new cases, even among people without the vaccine. “Beyond 90%, herd immunity actually begins to be seen and has the effect of protecting those around us who are not vaccinated or who choose not to be vaccinated,” he said. Said. “We certainly know from the experience of measles and other highly contagious diseases that they actually begin to have incredibly beneficial effects.” Evans pointed out Leeds, Glenville, Lanark District Health Unit. Over 90% of the target population is fully vaccinated., And the number of cases is small. “The virus is facing a more difficult time because it encounters potentially infected people every day,” Evans said. Evans says that a second dose is also important given the ongoing concerns about the delta variant, but existing statistics show that the majority of people who take the first shot receive a second dose. .. He said the end of public health measures should be slow and cautious. Today, Ottawa has crossed an important milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Over 90% of eligible Ottawa residents receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine! You wouldn’t have been able to reach it without you, thanks to a great community partner! pic.twitter.com/9lrEd1eBu8 & Mdash;@JimWatsonOttawa In a statement, the Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said the city had reached a “major milestone,” but also warned that current health measures need to be continued. According to a public health statement, “This achievement is important, but we continue to pay attention to the fact that many children remain unvaccinated and the COVID-19 rate is currently the highest among children aged 5-11 years. You have to remember. “ OPH said it had already planned a vaccine distribution strategy once the vaccine was approved by young children. Monday, Pfizer-BioNTech Apply for vaccine approval from Health Canada For children up to 5 years old. According to public health data from Friday to Sunday, people between the ages of 18 and 39 have advanced to receive just over half of the approximately 1,200 initial vaccine doses given. The 18-29 and 30-39 cohorts are the only two age groups with complete vaccination below 85%, as they are 75% and 76%, respectively. Ottawa’s goal is ultimately 90% of the total population is fully vaccinated.. See | Ottawa reaches 90% of residents on first dose. Ottawa reaches 90% of residents on first dose and provides hope for herd immunity Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queens University, said a high vaccination rate in Ottawa means a reduction in the number of cases even in unvaccinated people. 1:01

