Type 2 Diabetes: Studies show that if you want to lower your blood sugar, this is the best time to eat.

Diet Timing and Diet Planning for Diabetics & nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages

Main highlights It is a well-known fact that type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle-related disease that can be controlled (or even reversed in some cases) by causing serious changes in diet and exercise habits. Apart from that, by following a healthy diet plan and actively working, you can keep your blood sugar level (also called blood sugar level) within the target range. One of the most frequently asked questions is “When should I eat if I have diabetes?” Read below for more information.

If you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, make sure you are in good health. Keep in mind that nutrition and physical activity are important parts of a healthy lifestyle when you have diabetes. It may be easier to start with small changes and get the help of family, friends and doctors.

You should check with your doctor about which foods you can eat and which foods you should avoid, taking into account other health attributes that cannot be determined at this time. Studies show that diet and exercise can be about 50 percent more effective in reducing your risk. The key to eating with diabetes is to eat a variety of health foods from all food groups in the amounts stated in your diet plan.

When should I eat my first meal?

Many diabetics are confused about when to eat their first meal. Should they eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, or should they eat brunch? Is it a late night combination of breakfast and lunch?

Now, new research shows that you eat your breakfast early. If you prefer to have breakfast late, a new study found that having an early breakfast can reduce your risk of developing the disease, so it’s a good idea to change it. .. Overweight and obesity are risk factors for diabetes, so this simple change may also help maintain a healthy weight.

the studyPresented at a conference of the Endocrine Society, people who had an early breakfast found that they had low blood sugar levels and low insulin resistance.

In this study, “Eating before 8:30 am can reduce risk factors for type 2 diabetes“Intermittent fasting studies have found that an early diet is associated with lower blood glucose and insulin resistance,” a report by the authors of the research study states. Researchers based in the United States analyzed diet, glucose, and insulin-related data from leading national surveys, as well as testing 10,575 adults.

It turns out that the key to controlling blood sugar levels in diabetics and diabetics is to eat before 8:30 am. People who have breakfast have lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance than those who eat later.

“People who start eating early in the day, regardless of whether they eat less than 10 hours a day or eat more than 13 hours a day, have low blood sugar levels and low insulin resistance. “I see,” said Mariam Ali, a senior researcher at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois.

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps blood sugar enter cells in muscle, fat, and liver where it is used as energy.according to National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), insulin resistance is when muscle, fat, and liver cells do not respond well to insulin and cannot easily absorb glucose from the blood. To counter this resistance, the pancreas becomes overdriven and makes more and more insulin to help glucose enter the cells. Blood sugar levels remain in a healthy range as long as the pancreas can make enough insulin to overcome the weak response of cells to insulin. People who are more likely to develop insulin resistance are overweight or obese, over 45 years old, have a family history of diabetes, and have a sedentary lifestyle.

according to NIDDKSome people with diabetes need to eat at about the same time each day. Others can have more flexibility in the timing of their meals. Depending on your diabetes medication and insulin type, you may need to eat the same amount of carbohydrates at the same time each day. Therefore, when taking “meal” insulin, it is essential to have a more flexible dietary schedule. You must always pass in front of your doctor for more information.

Trends in intermittent fasting diets and their benefits for diabetics:

Another study According to the Endocrine Society, it states the time frame (window period) you need to finish the day’s meal-but with the advice of your doctor.

According to the Journal of the Endocrine Society, Endocrine Review, eating daily calories within a consistent time frame of 8-10 hours is a powerful strategy for preventing and managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.

A time-limited diet is a type of intermittent fasting that limits food intake to a specific number of hours each day. “People who want to lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle need to pay more attention not only to what they eat, but also when they eat it. Thatch Dananda at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California. “Intermittent fasting can improve sleep and reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease, as well as the quality of life of a person,” said Dr. Panda.

Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.