The vaccination center was opened to children as the NHS chief warned of a “difficult winter”

NHS The vaccination center will be open to children during the six months. NHS England She also announced that she warned that not enough elderly people would come forward for the booster.

Amanda Pritchard, CEO of the NHS England, is a “great driving force” to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 years to “maximize the half-year” so that families can book jabs through online national bookings. I told the MP that there was. service.

Give evidence to the Commons Health Special Committee Ms. Pritchard emphasized that the NHS is facing a “very difficult winter” and added that it is imperative not to delay people moving forward for the third dose.

She has “enough capacity” for booster jabs in her MP, and the NHS has sent an additional 1.8 million invitations this week to qualified boosters more than six months and a week after the second jab. Said.

She states: “There is no delay in sending invitations. Within a few days of qualified people, they will receive their invitations. What we are seeing is that we are moving forward in search of boosters. Great people, but as we saw in the first jab, they didn’t come out as early as when they received the invitation.

“It is very important that we send a message now. COVID Still with us, it’s serious. Boosters really make a difference in boosting immunity. If you receive an invitation, we will have enough capacity, so please make a reservation as soon as possible. “

Her comment looks like this Independent report Almost 5 million people As the NHS approaches winter, it has triggered warnings from experts and has not yet acquired a booster jab.

Ms. Pritchard told MP: Currently, there are 5,900 people who have Covid in their beds, but that number continues to grow.

“There is an unavoidable interaction when talking about inpatient beds. If there are Covid patients in the bed, it obviously affects the number of electives. [routine] Patients can be in the same bed. “

Professor Steve Powis, medical director at NHS England, said that normally nearly 6,000 Covid patients are not in these beds and other beds are lost in order to “ring fence” Covid patients to prevent the spread of the infection. I added that it was done.

In response to a question from Health Commission Chairman Jeremy Hunt, Ms. Pritchard apparently admitted that there was a shortage of 999 call handlers after stating that “demand has increased significantly.” ..

Former Health Minister Hunt mentioned people experiencing a 10-minute delay in answering 999 calls-the situation was reported by Independent In July The height of the summer crisis Faced with the NHS, troops were called in to support the trust of the ambulance.

At the House of Commons on Tuesday, Health Minister Sajid Javid admitted that the NHS as a whole had a shortage, including call processing, and put great pressure on 111 calls and general emergency care, including ambulance services. I have. “

Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire declared an internal case on Tuesday over demand from ambulances and a “significant shortage of staff.” Independent Reported on monday The patient was waiting for almost 50 hours For beds in overcrowded A & E departments.

The Health Commission has begun investigating the NHS’s response to the backlog of a record 5.7 million patients since the pandemic, but under question by MPs, Ms. Pritchard fulfills her promise with NHS England. It didn’t seem to be possible to ascertain the number of additional staff needed to ensure that it could be increased by 30% in response to the £ 10 billion addition from April.

Chair Jeremy Hunt asked Ms. Pritchard to write to a committee explaining the presumed workforce that the NHS needs.

The workforce is a key factor in determining the amount of activity the NHS offers, and Pritchard said he is focusing on hiring staff from abroad while supporting existing staff. .. She revealed that so far this year, 12,000 new clinical staff have been hired from abroad and 14,000 medical support workers have been hired.

Professor Powis said that the NHS needs more doctors and that the Health Education England budget for training doctors, nurses and other staff is well funded to meet that need. “It’s important to me,” he told the MP.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the government initially believed it was important to use a 12-15 year old school setting. vaccination, To “answer legitimate questions that parents and children may have”, it was decided to launch a nationwide booking service for this age group.

He denied that Tuesday’s announcement meant that the school-based deployment had failed.

“Using the school approach was important for building consent using a trial-and-error route through the school and answering legitimate questions that parents and children might have,” said the spokesperson. Mann said.

“There are some challenges to large-scale and paced vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years. We are more legal, even if it is false information from all those anti-vaxx activists. We plan to address all of them, whether they are parents and children asking questions that need to provide clear answers.

“Some of them are like direct communication with school, direct communication with parents with children, and the national top-down message you will see.”

The Prime Minister told the Tuesda Cabinet that the government’s Covid winter strategy kept the virus “under control” and mortality and hospitalization remained “almost flat.”

Johnson’s official spokesperson said:

“He reiterated that we must put all our energy into the vaccination program, saying that the booster vaccination program kept pace and more than 3.7 million people were vaccinated for the third time. I did.

“The prime minister is facing a harsh winter, but he has plans to fly the country throughout this period, and people should follow the guidance and continue to get jabs when asked, ending the meeting. “

A new TV and radio advertising campaign will launch on Friday, encouraging qualified booster jabs to make reservations.

Despite the high infection rates, spokespersons said the UK vaccination program “substantially weakened the link between case rates and hospitalization and death” and that the UK lifted the blockade restrictions “most open in Europe. He said that he made it possible to become one of the society.