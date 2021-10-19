Covid-19 Booster Shot: What You Need to Know

Pfizer shots are cleared for people aged 65 and over or 18-64 years in underlying health, or those at high risk of being infected with the virus because they work in jobs such as health care or orthodontics. increase. FDA advisors recommended Moderna boosters for the same group, but recommended J & J boosters for everyone over the age of 18 who originally took J & J shots.

(People with a significantly weakened immune system are eligible for a third initial dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine starting in August, but these are considered boosters rather than boosters).

It … sounds pretty wide open.

Yes!

The FDA has determined that people can “self-certify” the eligibility of boosters. That is, you will not be asked to prove that you are eligible.

And, as many experts have pointed out, the vast majority of Americans are probably considered “high risk.” Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. This includes 42.4% of adults in the United States who are considered obese and adults with other relatively common conditions such as diabetes and moderate to severe asthma.

Currently, the only real booster barrier is for teens who are eligible for Pfizer Shot vaccination, but have not yet cleared any brand of boosters. The FDA has refused to approve Pfizer boosters aged 16 to 17 because of concerns about inflammatory myocarditis of the heart, a common side effect of teens and young adults.

Got J & J or Moderna — Can I get a Pfizer booster?

yet. (sorry!)

Moderna and J & J boosters could probably be approved over the weekend. However, federal regulators are studying the safety and efficacy of so-called “mix and match boosters” when someone receives a booster shot of a Covid vaccine made by a company different from the first series.

Is mixing and matching better?

Preliminary results from a federal-funded mix-and-match study suggest that Pfizer and Modana boosters are most effective, especially for those who receive a single dose of J & J shots. This method seemed to be as safe as the first vaccination and also as a booster.

However, the scale of the study is small and the results have not been peer-reviewed. The FDA may still approve the approach. However, there is another route. The CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Board can help determine who gets a particular shot and use that authority to authorize mix-and-match boosters.

“From a public health perspective, I think it’s clear that in some situations individuals may need to be vaccinated differently,” said Amanda Korn, head of the CDC’s FDA Advisory Board.

Why don’t you give everyone a booster now?

For most people under the age of 65, the available data suggest that the vaccine still provides strong protection against serious illness and death. Some studies have shown that the prevention of mild or moderate infections has diminished over time.

However, many health experts argue that boosters may provide only a small benefit to those groups, as the vaccine appears to hold up to most adults.

Panel member Patrick Moore, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, said there were some “real problems” with regard to Moderna booster recommendations, partly because the data did not show a significant reduction in vaccine protection. ..

“It’s more intuitive than it’s based on really serious data. The data itself isn’t powerful, but it’s certainly moving in the direction of supporting it,” he added.

The harm of administering unnecessary boosters can be minor but notable. FDA advisers booster young adults and teens, especially boys and men, who may be at increased risk of side effects such as myocarditis when protection from initial vaccination is likely to be very strong I am particularly concerned about giving.

I thought the booster should stop the infection.

When the first Covid-19 shot was released last year, scientists were optimistic that the shot could prevent, or at least significantly reduce, the infection of the virus. Actual data collected since then suggests that this may not be the case.

Currently, many researchers claim that the greatest benefit comes from vaccination of people in the United States and elsewhere who do not have the first Covid-19 shot.

Still, the Biden administration Advocates widespread use of boosters To reduce Covid infection as much as possible.

“I don’t want to have a serious Covid-19 wave before giving a booster,” FDA’s top vaccine regulator, Peter Marks, said at a meeting last week.

Are we going to do this every year?

Maybe. Many vaccines require regular booster immunization, such as tetanus and whooping cough vaccinations.

Countries have just begun rolling out Covid boosters this summer, so we don’t know how long the protection will last. This is a good memory that reminds us that science is happening in an unusually real time during a pandemic. Two years ago, we didn’t know that this virus existed.