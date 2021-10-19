Concerns about pandemic disruption of cancer services

The Oireachtas Commission has heard concerns that the interruption of the cancer screening program caused by the pandemic could lead to people coming to the hospital for treatment in the later stages of the disease.

The head of the National Cancer Control Program (NCCP) told the Joint Health Committee that delays in screening “lead to cancer staging.”

Professor RisteárdÓ Laoide said cancer services faced “significant challenges” arising from Covid-19, a cyberattack on HSE last May, and a “historical capacity problem.”

The Commission has heard that these capacity issues were reported in 2018.

Professor Arnold Hill, NCCP’s national adviser, agreed that there was “anecdotal evidence” of people presenting the disease at a more advanced stage.

But he warned that he needed to look at the data to know exactly what was happening.

The Commission has heard that this will come from the National Cancer Registry within two years.

There was also hope that Covid’s restrictions would be further relaxed and more cancer screenings would be possible.

And the screening rate is now back to pre-pandemic levels.

However, BreastCheck’s lead clinical director, Fidelma Flanagan, emphasized that Covid-19 continues to cause “great confusion in screening.”

“We’ve lost a year,” Flanagan said, adding that “it will take years to fully recover.”

She told the committee at some point, ” [her] The unit got Covid, “and some staff members” are still out in long Covid. “

Ms. Flanagan also told Social Democratic co-leader Leucine Shortle that screening is not recommended for women in the cohort due to the low incidence of cancer in women under the age of 45.

However, she said BreastCheck is considering offering screening to people between the ages of 70 and 50.

It “is definitely on our radar,” Flanagan said.

However, she added that there is no evidence of increased breast cancer in young women.

“The biggest risk factor is increasing age,” she said.

Still, “a message to people under the age of 50-” you can get breast cancer, “” Flanagan said, adding that breast recognition is important.

There were also severe warnings about the serious challenges facing cancer screening.

“There is a global shortage of radiologists, especially breast radiologists,” Flanagan said.

She added that it was “one of the biggest challenges” the program faces.

“I think we’re against it,” she said. “It really challenges the future of this program.”

Professor Ó Laoide warned that this is a major problem for medical services as a whole, likened to a power shortage.

NCCP Director said that currently 3,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, which will increase to 4,650 per year by 2045.

Breast cancer is diagnosed in 1 in 7 Irish women.

However, he said mortality rates fell by 2% each year from 1994 to 2016.

And, primarily by adopting a healthy lifestyle, about a quarter of cases can be prevented.

Professor Ó Laoide also noted that BreastCheck is important in improving people’s outcomes through its role in early diagnosis.

Fiona Murphy, CEO of National Screening Services, has appealed to a woman who does not use reservations to inform Breast Check.

Otherwise, she said the promise would be wasted.

Currently, more than one in four women are missing out on their promises.

However, for women who are already using it, the penetration rate is about 72%.

Professor Hills said that 1 in 200 cases of breast cancer is in men, and cannabis use is one of the most common causes of breast cancer in young men.

“Breast awareness also applies to men,” he said, agreeing with the Cathaoirleach Seán Crowe committee’s proposal that men also check their breasts.