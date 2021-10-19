Studies have found that the combination vaccine is “very effective” against Covid.Experts want a “larger analysis”





According to a new lancet study COVID-19 Vaccines are “very effective” and lead to “low risk of infection”.Was announced in Lancet Regional Health-European JournalAccording to a study, people under the age of 65 stopped using AstraZeneca’s vector-based vaccine due to safety concerns, and Swedish people who had already received the first dose received the mRNA vaccine as the second dose. Recommended.

“Our study shows that after the first dose of vector-based, people who receive the mRNA vaccine have a significantly lower risk than those who receive the vector-based vaccine. vaccination Professor Peter Nordstrom of Umeå University in Sweden said: PTI.. The study, which included individuals at Rs 70,000, showed a 67% lower risk of infection with a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccination during an average follow-up of 2.5 months after the second dose. I did. However, the risk reduction was 50 for those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, known in India as the Covishield, the authors say. Delta variant.. Is it safe and good? Dr. Manoi Sharma, senior consultant for internal medicine at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, said vaccine mixing had begun in Europe “because vaccines are not available or in short supply” and “sufficient data are available anywhere in the world.” No. Decide if this is a good idea. “” There is no compelling reason to combine it because there is no shortage. Also, there is not enough data to comment on it and comment on what will happen in the long run. “I am,” he said. indianexpress.com.. In a video podcast dated September 17, 2021, Dr. Catherine O’Brien of the World Health Organization confirmed the effectiveness of several clinical trials combining the first dose of either the AstraZeneca or mRNA vaccine with a second dose thereafter. I talked about sex. Other products. “What we know about safety is that the amount of reaction in your arm and some of the common short-term reactions people receive are feeling sick or in the lower grades. heat It is generally the same whether you mix it or use the same regimen. Therefore, there is evidence of safety in this regard, “she said. Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, additional director and director of respiratory department at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Faridabad, recommends mixing vaccines because “all vaccines are manufactured differently and reactions can vary from person to person.” I said it wouldn’t be done. This is just one such study, he said, and the scope requires greater analysis. A small Indian Medical Research Council study also found that vaccine mixing was safe and provided better immunity. Researchers in the study among the 18 participants were with Covishield Covaxin Shots are safe and, in fact, more immunogenic than two doses of the same vaccine. However, they revealed that the evidence was very limited and required a multicenter randomized clinical trial to conclusively prove the results.The study was accepted for international publication Travel Medicine Journal.. But Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director of the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, still believes it is a “good development.” “In most cases so far, there is only one type of vaccine against the disease, which gives us hope that we can tackle several other diseases based on this module, which mixes vaccine technologies. If the vaccine works well for the disease, we will not develop another type of vaccine, “he said. He further explained that one of the first principles in the field of medicine is to give two drugs instead of one maximum dose. “For example, you are expensive blood pressureIf your blood pressure is not controlled, it is advisable to add another drug to the first drug instead of maximizing the dose of the first drug. This means that the lower the dose, the fewer side effects, so there are fewer side effects, “he added. Also, if WHO passes, more evidence needs to be generated. 📣 Follow us for other lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

