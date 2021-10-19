As we know, viruses are both villains and heroes of life

The virus has a bad reputation.They are COVID-19 pandemic A long list of illnesses It has plagued mankind since ancient times. Do you have anything to celebrate about them?

many Biologist like me At least one particular type of virus, that is Bacteriophage, Or a virus that infects bacteria. Once the DNA of these viruses is captured by a cell, it may contain instructions that allow the cell to perform new tricks.

The powerful power of bacterial viruses

Bacteriophage, or phage for short, suppresses bacterial populations both on land and in the ocean.They kill Up to 40% of daily sea bacteria, Support control Bacterial flowering and organic matter redistribution..

Their ability to selectively kill bacteria also excites doctors.Natural and engineered phage Succeeded in treating bacterial infections Does not respond to antibiotics. This process is Phage therapyCan help the fight Antibiotic resistance..

Recent research Point out another important function of phage. They could be the ultimate genetic tinkering of nature, creating new genes that cells can modify to acquire new functions.

Phage is the most abundant life form on earth, Nonlion-it’s one with 31 zeros after it-floating around the world in them anytime.Like all viruses, phages High replication rate and mutation rateThat is, each replication forms many variants with different properties.

For most phages Rigid shell called capsid It is filled with their genetic material. Often, the shell has more space than the phage needs to store the DNA that is essential for its replication. This means that the phage has room to carry an extra gene load: genes that are not really necessary for the survival of the phage, which can be freely modified.

How Bacteria Modified the Virus Switch

Let’s take a closer look at the phage life cycle to see how this works.

Phage has two main flavors, temperate and toxic. Toxic phage, Like many other viruses, works with the invoke-replicate-kill program. They enter the cell, hijack its components, make a copy of themselves, and explode.

Temperate phageMeanwhile, play a long game. They fuse DNA with cells and can be dormant for years until something causes their activation. Then they return to toxic behavior: duplicate and explode.

Many temperate phage use DNA damage as a trigger. This is a kind of “Houston, I have a problem” signal. If the cell’s DNA is damaged, it means that the DNA of the resident phage is likely to move on, so the phage wisely determines the jumpship. Unless DNA damage is detected, the genes that direct the phage to replicate and burst are turned off.

Bacteria have reworked the mechanisms that control their lifecycles, creating the complex genetic system that my collaborators and I have been doing. Have been studying for over 20 years..

Bacterial cells are also interested in knowing if their DNA has been destroyed. If so, they activate a set of genes that try to repair the DNA. this is, Bacterial SOS response If that fails, the cell is toast. Bacteria regulate the SOS response using proteins such as switches that respond to DNA damage. Turns on if there is damage and remains off if there is no damage.

Perhaps not surprisingly, bacterial and phage switches are evolutionarily related. This prompts the question: who invented the switch, bacteria or virus?

With our previous research Research by other researchers Indicates that the phage first reached it.In us Recent reports, SOS response Bacteroides Gate, Bacterial group Make up up to half of the bacteria that live in your intestinesIs under the control of a phage switch that has been modified to implement the bacterium’s own complex genetic program. This suggests that the bacterial SOS switch is actually a phage switch that was modified many years ago.

Bacterial switches aren’t the only things that look like the invention of phage.The work of a beautiful detective shows that the bacterial genes required for cell division have also developed. “Domestication” of phage toxin genes..And many bacterial attack systems such as: toxin And that Gene gun Used to inject them into cells, camouflage They are used to evade the immune system and are known or suspected to be of phage origin.

Virus benefits

OK, you might think that phages are great, but the virus that infects us is certainly not cool. However, there is increasing evidence that viruses that infect plants and animals are also a major source of genetic innovation in these organisms. Domesticated viral genes are, for example, Evolution of the mammalian placenta and maintenance of human skin moistness..

Recent evidence is The nucleus of the cell that houses the DNA may also have been the invention of the virus..Researchers also speculate that the ancestors of today’s viruses may have been pioneers. Use of DNA as the primary molecule of life.. It’s not a small feat.

So while you may be accustomed to thinking of viruses as typical villains, viruses are arguably the driving force behind genetic innovation in nature. Humans are likely to be here today for them.