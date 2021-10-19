Health
Politics upsets the debate about immunity gained after recovering from Covid-19
WASHINGTON — There is little debate among scientists. People who get sick with Covid-19 will develop at least some protection against infection in the future.
But how much protection they have and how long it lasts is the subject of the country’s recent Covid-19 controversy. For the past month, university employees, professional athletes, and conservative lawmakers across the country have argued, scientifically, that they should be exempt from increasingly stringent vaccination mandates. Because they are already protected by the immune system of their body. response.
But this argument is clearly different from other political battles that have undermined the US coronavirus response. Unlike the conspiracy-filled debate about hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, the concept of innate immunity has reasonable grounds and data to support it. But like any other debate, it evolved into a partisan controversy, emphasizing how the state of American politics ruined the country’s scientific process and made subtle debates almost impossible. increase.
“It’s hard to know where the data will eventually reach, and it’s hard to know where the screams will reach,” Northeastern wrote extensively about the legality of government-imposed quarantine and vaccine obligations. Wendy Palmetto, a professor of law at Northeastern University, said. “The person on the right screams, so the person on the left says no. We are now in this horrifying, terrible feedback loop of Vitriol.”
There is still no scientific consensus as to the exact strength and endurance of innate immunity that a person gains when recovering from Covid-19, or how it varies from person to person.
In August, the US Center for Disease Control and Control published a study showing that vaccine-derived immunity is stronger than immunity derived from previous coronavirus infections. Data show that unvaccinated people who have previously been infected with Covid-19 are twice as likely to be re-infected with the virus as those who have been vaccinated and previously ill. Become. It urged agency director Rochelle Walensky to plead with Americans: “If you had Covid-19 before, still get vaccinated.”
However, researchers are increasingly acknowledging that protection from innate immunity can be strong.
In late August, a study in Israel found that people who recovered from Covid-19 contracted symptomatic breakthrough infections 27 times less often than those who were vaccinated, experts said. Factors such as underlying health that warned that it was not definitive and could fail external explanations.
Getting sick with an infectious disease is a fundamental principle of immunology that provides physical protection against the same illness in the future, said Marcus Precia, chief medical officer of the State and Territory Health Officials Association. increase. Having recovered from Covid-19, he said, those who consider the vaccine unnecessary should be taken seriously rather than treated as a conspirator.
“It’s really rational to investigate. It should be fair to those who are confused about this and wondering why they need to be vaccinated when Covid’s cases are recorded. I think, “he said. “The problem, like many of Covid, is that you don’t have enough knowledge to make a solid decision. Even if you’ve been vaccinated, the mistakes of the vaccinated person are the wisest course. I think.”
But so far, no employer or government has made exceptions to vaccination obligations for people who have previously become ill. And, in general, refusing to explain innate immunity caused a fire storm in right-wing politics — from both sitting lawmakers and more exaggerated candidates.
Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), One of the first prominent legislators to become infected with the coronavirus in 2020, refused vaccination because his natural immunity made shots unnecessary. bottom. For weeks, Ohio Republicans have put in place a bill that exempts people with innate immunity from vaccination obligations, but the proposal has not become a law. And Texas Governor’s Republican candidate Allen West recently doubled his opposition to vaccination, and his newly discovered immunity vaccines even while hospitalized at Covid-19. He claimed to have made the inoculation redundant.
“Personally, I’m already sick and not vaccinated until there is evidence that already infected people have died in large numbers, are hospitalized, or are very ill. I made the decision, and I have natural immunity, “Paul said in a radio interview earlier this year.
This issue is also being filed in court. Earlier this month, a federal judge refused to suspend the vaccine obligations at Michigan State University. This is because a college employee was previously infected with Covid-19 and was filed in a proceeding arguing that she should be exempted. Separately, another federal judge has ruled against a professor who sued the University of California system for the same reason.
In general, the Biden administration and public health authorities across the country are not involved in the innate immunity debate. Instead, they ignored or dismissed the allegations as the country’s promotion of vaccination continued.
But for Precia, ignoring the question rather than tackling it head-on means that she missed the opportunity to rebuild some of the trust lost through the pandemic.
“This is an opportunity to overcome some of the controversy,” he said. “Both sides should take this issue seriously. In my opinion, it makes sense biologically to have the same strength of immunity as that obtained from a vaccine, at least for a period of time. . “
Science aside, you may find it impossible to create a policy that will allow people who are fed up with Covid to circumvent their vaccination obligations. In part, overwhelming evidence shows that the three vaccines approved for use in the United States are safe and effective, helping policy makers avoid vaccinations. It gives some compelling reasons.
Second, given the limited supply of reliable antibody tests and the fact that many people who are almost certainly ill with Covid-19 have never had a diagnostic test, previous infections. Can be difficult to prove. Even if you can show that you have antibodies or prove that you were positive before, it is almost impossible to know exactly how strong your immunity is and whether your immunity is weakened.
Palmetto argued that most laws are throwing a wide net for exactly this reason. It is neither practical nor worthwhile for the government to write all plausible exceptions, especially if there is no compelling reason not to enforce the requirement.
“Almost all laws are too widespread,” she said. “The legislature does not make all the exceptions. Children are born as geniuses and, even if they have learned enough, have to go to school.”
Palmetto continues. “The law can’t be perfect, and it’s certainly not perfect in the early days of a pandemic. You can’t expect state policies to change from preprint to preprint. That would be just madness.”
