The Ontario government is considering a plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, the minister said.





Ontario Health Minister says state government staff are currently reviewing COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A vaccine deployment plan submitted by Health Canada and claimed by authorities to be ready if Health Canada approves injections for younger age groups. In a statement on influenza vaccination Tuesday morning, Christine Elliott said, “We are currently active in the file as it will be ready as soon as it is approved for distribution and availability to children throughout the state. We are working on it. ” .. “We have an army ready to go to the ground, and I know my parents are worried about this, but they don’t have to.” read more: Pfizer seeks Health Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 According to Elliott, a central team from the Ontario Department of Health is considering plans submitted by 34 state-wide public health departments. The story continues under the ad She said various delivery methods have been proposed through pharmacies, public health clinics, primary care medical staff, etc., all depending on factors such as the geographic location of the public health unit. Regarding the possibility of opening a clinic at school, she says it can happen outside school hours (either in the evening or on weekends) to allow parents of young children to be present. I did. The comment was made the day after Pfizer submitted to Health Canada a request for permission for Comirnaty, a COVID-19 vaccine made available to children ages 5-11. read more: Pfizer seeks US approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children, Canada awaits submission Under submission, the dose is about one-third the size of those given to those over 12 years of age. You may need to procure additional doses. Pfizer had already submitted child-sized dose clinical trial data to Health Canada earlier in the month and last week formally requested approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has also been tested in 6 month old children. Top-line data for children under the age of 5 will be released at the end of the year. The story continues under the ad — Use files from The Canadian Press View link »

