NHS England bosses are urging boosters to be hired amid concerns about delays in deployment

The head of the NHS England has urged people to move forward with a third immunity-boosting jab, a new way to vaccinate young teens amid growing government concerns about the rise in Covid-19 infection. Announced a semi-annual push.

NHS England CEO Amanda Pritchard invited MP to receive additional injections on Tuesday after criticism that the third dose was being rolled out more slowly than the first vaccine campaign Suggested that people were slow to respond.

With over 40,000 new infections daily in the UK and an additional 223 deaths announced on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Cabinet: Keeping the virus under control, hospitalization remains almost flat. “

Former Health Minister Jeremy Hunt, who chairs the Health Selection Committee, said that during the peak of the spring vaccination program, she was vaccinated 400,000 times a day and is currently less than 200,000 times a day. Said that it was decreasing. “Still, it has the highest case rates and the highest mortality rates in Europe,” he added.

Pritchard argued that: “There’s no delay in sending invitations … What we’re seeing is that this is absolutely important, and it’s great to be moving forward in search of boosters, but in the first jab As you can see, when I received the invitation, I didn’t come forward. “

He appealed to people to get a third jab, and she said Covid said, “I’m still with us, it’s serious. Boosters really make a difference in boosting immunity, so I’ll give you an invitation this week. If you have received it, or if you have already received an invitation, please book as soon as possible as we have enough space. “

Pritchard added that 3.7 million booster jabs were given in less than a month, “double the vaccination rate at the start of last year’s program,” and another 1.8 million were asked to book this week. rice field.

“We are very careful about rising case rates,” Downing Street said, adding that Johnson “reemphasized the need to focus on vaccination programs.”

Pritchard is a young man next week amid concerns that vaccinations will be too late for children aged 12 to 15 who were jabed last month, even though they remain at significant levels in that age group. Announced that it will be able to use the national reservation service. Make a reservation at the existing vaccination center.

She said the drive that occurs when an English school is closed for half a year is part of “a great impetus to provide children with additional abilities that mean they don’t have to graduate from school.” ..

Earlier on Tuesday, Neil Ferguson, head of disease modeling at Imperial College London, called on the government to allow a second dose of healthy 16 and 17 years old and speed up the booster program. ..

“We need to prioritize vaccination programs, but we’re not in the same position as last year and I don’t think there’s any reason to panic now,” he told the BBC. today program. “But I certainly hope that booster doses will be accelerated and teenage vaccinations will be accelerated.”

John Edmonds, a professor of infectious disease modeling at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, said:

He said that the relatively low growth rate of infections over the age of 80, the age group with the highest booster effect, is a “very early sign” of the “booster effect” and the importance of a third dose. He added that there is a possibility of “strengthening”.

John Burn-Additional Report by Murdoch