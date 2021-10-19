Brain-destroying helmets can “cure” dementia with great progress





According to one study, infrared zapping of the brain may promote memory and muscle control in people with dementia. Durham University Scientists discovered using a specially equipped helmet By irradiating a healthy brain with invisible waves of light, people’s memory and thought processing have improved. They said it could pave the way for dementia treatment – ​​the condition is incurable and affects about 850,000 people in the UK. A $ 10,000 helmet works by forcing brain cells to increase their energy levels. This happens in people with dementia. And it promotes blood flow so that the brain gets more oxygen. Dr. Paul Chazot of Durham said: “We have shown what appears to be a real improvement in the memory of healthy people and other neurological processes.” “More research is needed, but there are promising signs that treatments that include infrared may also be beneficial for people with dementia, which is worth investigating.” Infrared rays are self-delivered to the brain using a specially designed helmet. Durham University / North News & Pictures The Chazot study tested helmets in 14 healthy women over the age of 45 in the United Kingdom. I had a 6-minute session at home twice a day for 4 weeks. Tests showed “significant” improvements in hand function, memory, and brain processing speed compared to people given fake helmets. There were no side effects. One of the participants in the trial, 56-year-old grandmother Tracy Sloan, said: After a few weeks, I noticed that my sleep pattern improved, I felt relaxed, and I had more energy. “ Dr. Paul Chazot and Dr. Gordon Dougal show in the patient’s Tracy Sloan how the device is used by the patient. Durham University / North News & Pictures “I’m not a moody person, but my youngest daughter said I wasn’t moody, and the manager at the time laughed and said the treatment should work because I didn’t have to write things down. “ This study was published in the journal Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine And Laser Surgery.

