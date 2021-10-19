Coronavirus positive in cat test in Michigan





According to state officials, Michigan cats tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after close contact with their owners infected with the coronavirus. Ingham County domestic cats are the first such cases in Michigan, but there are hundreds of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in animals throughout the United States. The cat was tested after starting to sneeze and then recovered. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The state’s veterinarian, Dr. Nora Winelands, said the incident was not unexpected given that other pets around the world had previously been positive. As of October 18, there were 257 confirmed cases of animals, including 99 cats. Other infected animals include dogs, ferrets, otters, primates, minks, and white-tailed deer. Animal cases are generally associated with direct contact with COVID-19 illnesses or owners or caretakers who have been tested positive, according to Winelands. According to MDARD, there is no evidence to suggest that animals play an important role in infecting humans. “COVID-19 spreads from person to person, primarily through coughing, sneezing, and respiratory droplets from conversation,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Officer of the State, in a prepared statement. I did. “Pet protection begins with taking precautions to protect yourself by obtaining one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that further research is needed to understand how different animals can be affected by SARS-CoV-2. Although rare, some coronaviruses can spread from animals to humans. According to the CDC, it is likely that it first occurred in bats containing SARS-CoV-2. This was the case for the early Michigan mink farms in the pandemic. According to the CDC, a small number of people are infected with SARS-CoV-2, which contains a unique mutation associated with mink, suggesting that mink-to-human transmission may have occurred. Similar events have been reported in the Netherlands and Denmark. To further protect your pet, the health department recommends that you avoid direct contact with animals when you are ill. This includes kissing and touching pets, sharing beds and food. Have another person in your house take care of your pet while you are ill. If that is not possible, consider wearing a mask and washing your hands before and after interacting with the animal. Symptoms of coronavirus infection in animals include fever, sneezing, coughing, nasal and eye secretions, vomiting and / or diarrhea. If you are worried that your pet may be infected with the virus, please contact your veterinarian. For more information Click here for a web page about CDC animals and COVID-19. Details of MLive: CDC: Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 Mask Prevention County Commission weakens Michigan health authorities and urges them to resign Grand Rapids Public School sets up a virtual panel to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in young people Michigan adds 191 new COVID-19 outbreaks in its October 18 report

