English Vaccine Center for Children’s Reservation Starting Next Week | Vaccines and Immunization

Boris Johnson said the UK is still facing a “difficult winter”, so Downing Street has confirmed that children’s Covid vaccine reservations will be available in the UK starting next week. Coronavirus and influenza Put pressure on the NHS.

The prime minister’s spokesperson reiterated concerns from the NHS after the latest daily death toll rose to 223 (the highest level since early March). England CEO Amanda Pritchard said people need to be reminded that the virus is still circulating in order to increase vaccination coverage.

A spokesman said on Tuesday, “We definitely want to convey that message,” and the reason why the government shatters “Plan B” for Britain’s winter measures is because hospitalizations and deaths were “almost flat.” He added that it wasn’t there yet. “.

He defended the development of the 12-15 year old jab, which has been accused of being too slow, and confirmed that the program would extend beyond school. Dosages can be controlled at the vaccination site, and parents and guardians of qualified children will soon receive a text or letter inviting them to book using the National Booking Service or Ring 119.