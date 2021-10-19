Humboldt unvaccinated accounts, which account for the majority of COVID deaths and hospitalizations since June | Lost Coast Outpost

Dr. Ian Hoffman, Health Officer of Humboldt County, submitted the following written report to the Supervisory Board for the meeting on Tuesday:

The COVID-19 case rate has been declining over the past few weeks, which is the news we need for our community. However, today’s case rates remain high, near the peak of the previous surge in winter and spring. Under the CDPH “Blueprint for a Safer Economy”, we continue to be assigned to the “Purple Layer” from today. Based on the CDC Data Tracker website, Humboldt County remains in the “red, highly infected” class. According to CDC guidance, all residents of the “red, highly infected” county are masked regardless of vaccination status and are at risk factors for gatherings and crowded areas, especially severe COVID-19 infections. It is advisable to avoid some people, those who have not been vaccinated, or both. Although hospitalization rates are declining, hospitalizations remain higher than at the peak of the previous winter and spring surges. This is because the overall case of this surge is very common. Hospitalization and death may be seen at these high rates in the coming weeks before they begin to decline two to four weeks after the decline in COVID-19 case rates. The average age of hospitalization for delta surges varies between the fully vaccinated and unvaccinated groups (the average age of unvaccinated hospitalization is 57 years and the average age of hospitalization after vaccination is 75). age). This also applies to vaccinated deaths (the average age of unvaccinated deaths is 66 years and the average age of deaths after vaccination is 79 years). The graph below shows that during the delta surge, the number of hospitalizations and deaths was predominantly unvaccinated, even though it accounted for the majority of the fully vaccinated population. .. Currently, 57% of the county is fully vaccinated. Blue indicates that you are fully vaccinated. Orange represents the unvaccinated population.