Health
Humboldt unvaccinated accounts, which account for the majority of COVID deaths and hospitalizations since June | Lost Coast Outpost
Dr. Ian Hoffman, Health Officer of Humboldt County, submitted the following written report to the Supervisory Board for the meeting on Tuesday:
The COVID-19 case rate has been declining over the past few weeks, which is the news we need for our community. However, today’s case rates remain high, near the peak of the previous surge in winter and spring.
Under the CDPH “Blueprint for a Safer Economy”, we continue to be assigned to the “Purple Layer” from today. Based on the CDC Data Tracker website, Humboldt County remains in the “red, highly infected” class.
According to CDC guidance, all residents of the “red, highly infected” county are masked regardless of vaccination status and are at risk factors for gatherings and crowded areas, especially severe COVID-19 infections. It is advisable to avoid some people, those who have not been vaccinated, or both.
Although hospitalization rates are declining, hospitalizations remain higher than at the peak of the previous winter and spring surges. This is because the overall case of this surge is very common.
Hospitalization and death may be seen at these high rates in the coming weeks before they begin to decline two to four weeks after the decline in COVID-19 case rates.
The average age of hospitalization for delta surges varies between the fully vaccinated and unvaccinated groups (the average age of unvaccinated hospitalization is 57 years and the average age of hospitalization after vaccination is 75). age). This also applies to vaccinated deaths (the average age of unvaccinated deaths is 66 years and the average age of deaths after vaccination is 79 years).
The graph below shows that during the delta surge, the number of hospitalizations and deaths was predominantly unvaccinated, even though it accounted for the majority of the fully vaccinated population. .. Currently, 57% of the county is fully vaccinated. Blue indicates that you are fully vaccinated. Orange represents the unvaccinated population.
The Monoclonal Antibody Clinic at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka continues to help mitigate this booming hospital impact. The state has expanded its support for the clinic to continue until the end of November. So far, no one has been hospitalized for COVID-19 virus infection and subsequent monoclonal antibody therapy. While this treatment is very effective in protecting hospitals and individuals treated in the short term, it is suitable for vaccination in that the antibody protection provided by this treatment lasts only a few months. It is not a substitute.
Vaccine immunity is expected to last for many years, if not life, and it is recommended that those who receive antibody treatment be vaccinated 90 days after antibody treatment.
Vaccines continue to be the best, safest and most cost-effective defense against COVID-19 infections for our community. The data continue to support reduced hospital and mortality burdens during delta surges in highly vaccinated communities, despite cases of complete vaccination.Post-vaccination cases are mild, unlikely to spread to close contact, much less [likely] I get a serious illness.
The Humboldt County Public Health Vaccine Clinic offers additional doses of Pfizer boosters and modanas for immunodeficiency, with the potential for CDC approval for other boosters and the potential for Pfizer approval for groups aged 5-11 years. I am preparing. Humboldt County Public Health is the best tool to end a pandemic and will continue to support efforts to increase immunization in our community.
With the expansion of Pfizer boosters with CDC approval a few weeks ago, the number of boosters has increased throughout the county. These boosts not only reduce the burden of hospitalization and death for fully vaccinated patients, but also help reduce the number of infections in boosted patients.
Unfortunately, at the same time, the first and second doses also dropped sharply. As a community, it is imperative to continue to increase the number of people who are fully vaccinated, and every effort towards that goal is encouraged.
There are about 6% of the population who are still only partially vaccinated. In Delta, partial vaccination has been found to be much less effective than previous variants, so it is important for these people to complete vaccination.
Some local organizations, businesses and venues have taken steps to request vaccinations. This is a measure that helps increase the overall proportion of vaccinations in the community. Boosters help reduce some of the effects of COVID-19 by reducing hospitalization and mortality in those at highest risk, but boosters cannot get us out of the pandemic. You can approach the end of the pandemic simply by increasing the first and second doses.
Sources
2/ https://lostcoastoutpost.com/2021/oct/19/humboldts-unvaccinated-account-majority-covid-hosp/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]