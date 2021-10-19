Ingham Co.Cat was the first Michigan pet to test positive for the COVID-19 virus





A domesticated short-haired cat in Ingham County was the first case of a Michigan pet that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. I am. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Tuesday that cats were in close contact with their owners, who were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 about a week before they became ill. The cat was tested after starting to sneeze and recovering. “Given the other reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 detected in pets around the world, this detection is not unexpected,” said Dr. Nora Wineland, a state veterinarian. “Animal cases generally involved direct contact with an owner or caretaker who was ill or tested positive for COVID-19.” As of Monday, state officials said there were 257 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in animals across the United States, including 99 cats, since the onset of the pandemic more than 19 months ago. They said there was no evidence to suggest that animals play an important role in the transmission of the virus to humans, and that it is very unlikely. more:Coronavirus epidemics increased by 62% in schools from kindergarten to high school without mask obligations in Michigan more:CVS Health hires Dr. Joneigh Khaldun as the first Chief Health Equity Officer “COVID-19 spreads from person to person, primarily through coughing, sneezing, and respiratory droplets from conversation,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Officer of the State. “Pet protection begins with taking precautions to protect yourself by obtaining one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.” Authorities recommend that people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 protect their pets by avoiding direct contact with them. This includes kissing and snuggling up with them, laying them in bed for the sick, and sharing food from the sick. They also encourage other people in the household who are not ill to take care of their pets. If a person with COVID-19 needs to take care of their pet, it is advisable to wear a mask and wash their hands thoroughly before and after interacting with the animal. Viral signs in animals include fever, sneezing, coughing, nasal or eye secretions, vomiting and / or diarrhea. Testing is recommended in some situations, such as animals recently exposed to persons suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Veterinarians need to obtain approval from the state’s agricultural department to test animals for the virus. more:Rapid COVID testing at home jumps off Michigan store shelves as pandemic demand exceeds supply more:Nursing homes and long-term care facilities face a serious staff shortage as workers flee In August, the Detroit Zoo began vaccination of animals that appear to be most susceptible to COVID-19, a special vaccine developed specifically for animals by a R & D team headquartered in Karamazoo, a veterinary drug company. Did. The zoo said in a statement that gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers and lions were the first to receive the dose. They receive other vaccinations on a regular basis. more:The most vulnerable animals at Detroit Zoo are COVID-19 vaccinated At that time, the zoo said some lions, tigers, leopards and gorillas were infected with COVID-19 at other zoos in the United States. They said tigers and lions at zoos in Europe and India died from the virus, but were not infected with COVID-19. Found in animals at the Detroit Zoo. The zoo said staff have taken safety measures such as complete personal protective equipment and public barriers to ensure social distance when caring for animals. Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter. Support local journalism.subscribe Free press..

