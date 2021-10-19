3,036 New Weekend COVID Cases Reported Monday in Utah – Cash Valley Daily





File photo: Empty blood tube labeled positive coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Prasesh Shiwakoti A total of 3,036 new coronavirus infections over the weekend were reported by the Utah Department of Health on Monday. This includes 1,329 on Friday, 1,092 on Saturday and 639 on Sunday. The three-day average for new reports is 1,022 cases per day, and the two-month average for weekend reports is the lowest. Of the cases on Monday, 608 school-age children account for about one-fifth of all cases. The first report of the week also includes 23 COVID deaths since Friday. The virus killed 3,090 people in Utah during the pandemic process, of which 143 are in northern Utah. Once again, UDOH updated the risk ratio statistics shown over the last 28 days on Monday. Unvaccinated people are 13.1 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Since Friday, 18,891 Utah have been tested. This means that more than 3.6 million people have been tested in Utah and about 6.49 million tests have been conducted in the last 19 months. The 265 new COVID cases reported in northern Utah boosted the district’s total number of cases to 29,317. Currently, there are 27,760 that are considered “recovered”. Within the Bear River Health District, 1,338 people were hospitalized during the pandemic process. The seven-day average for the new Utah positive test is 1,247 per day. The total number of positive cases in Utah during the pandemic is currently 532,183. As of Monday, 86,730 people in northern Utah have been fully vaccinated, with 182,526 vaccinations in the area. There are 517 patients in Utah, 42 less than Friday, of which 197 are in the intensive care unit, 12 less than Friday. Exactly 23,266 Utahns were hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic. The new 7-day moving average for “people over people” positive rate is 15.5 percent, and the 7-day moving average for “test over test” positive rate is 10.2 percent. Idaho’s Monday COVID update included 3,256 coronavirus deaths, with a new total of 277,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The number of cases in the three counties in southeastern Idaho includes a total of 1,534 positive cases in Franklin County, 640 in Bear Lake County, and 511 in Oneida County.









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cachevalleydaily.com/news/archive/2021/10/18/3036-new-weekend-covid-cases-reported-in-utah-monday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos