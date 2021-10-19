Cases of COVID-19 in Maine continue to grow, especially in areas with the lowest vaccinations in the state.

Maine reported on Tuesday that cases of COVID-19 surged further and hospitalizations increased, but new infection rates vary widely across states and are closely linked to vaccination rates.

The county with the highest immunization rate (Cumberland County, which accounts for 76.8% of the total population) has the lowest number of cases per person, with 173.2 cases per 100,000 people in 7 days.

On the other hand, Somerset County has the lowest immunization, with 54.7% of the population fully vaccinated and the highest COVID-19 infection rate, 477.4 per 100,000 population.

Lincoln County, the second most vaccinated county in Maine, also has 72.4%, the third lowest case rate in seven days, 205 cases per 100,000 people. Franklin County is the third least vaccinated county in Maine, with 56.4% vaccinated, reporting the second highest case rate of 463.6 per 100,000. Sagadahoc County also has high vaccinations and low case rates.

Some counties went against the overall trend. Knox County, which reports that 71.2% of its population is fully vaccinated, has a relatively high case rate of 314.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dr. Nilav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said unvaccinated people could be more positive on COVID-19 tests than immunized or unvaccinated people. Cited US CDC data showing that sex is 6 times more likely to die from illness 11 times more likely.

“These data are further evidence of what many clinical trials have shown. Vaccines significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19i.Illness and death, “Shah said in a tweet. “They lead to one question: what additional data do you need to convince you to take a shot if you are not vaccinated?”

Approximately 896,000 residents of Maine are vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 66.6 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population.

The state reported 883 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, killing an additional seven. The state does not report weekend cases, so Tuesday figures reflect cases on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

If there is no backlog and the report includes all cases submitted to the state by Monday, the weekend figures represent a slight decrease in cases.last week Main for the first time in a few weeks The CDC did not have a backlog of cases that affected daily case reports.

The 7-day average for new cases daily on Tuesday was 528.6, 370.3 a week ago and 484.6 a month ago.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 98,607 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,102 deaths.

Some healthcare providers warn that the loss of unvaccinated workers could lead to a shortage of personnel after the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state health workers came into effect on October 29. I am.Adults with intellectual disabilities, EMS providers, and Central Main Healthcare In Lewiston.

Central Main Healthcare Authorities are working with state leaders to reduce the loss of services such as neonatal intensive care, hospital pediatric care, and trauma care.

Also on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that the US Supreme Court refused to hear an emergency appeal of Maine’s vaccine requirements by a mandate enemy.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to increase, 203 people were hospitalized on Tuesday, compared to 152 people across the state two weeks ago. On Tuesday, 67 patients received COVID critical care and 30 were on mechanical ventilation.

Maine Health spokesman John Porter is still trying to determine if other factors are involved, such as whether recent hospitalizations are a sign of increased virus spread or whether patients are difficult to discharge. He said he was.

