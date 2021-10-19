Iowa has a lot of COVID booster shots as the Federal Reserve expands its eligibility

State Supreme Health officials want to get another COVID-19 shot on Tuesday Iowans don’t have to scramble for promises, as many did last winter I said I would.

Iowa has enough vaccines and healthcare providers have worked for months to correct the twist in the process, said Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Public Health Service.

“I know there was a problem with the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. “We want to ensure that we are in a much different space today.”

Garcia spoke with about 3,400 people attending a telephone town hall meeting hosted by AARP Iowa, a representative of the elderly.

more:Pork County COVID Vaccine Regulations Do Not Stop Employees, But Drive Dozens To Get Jab

According to the report, nearly 93% of Iowan over the age of 65 have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

amplifierShots have already been approved for some people, including people over the age of 65 who received Pfizer shots at least six months ago.Federal authorities Will be decided soon Which Americans qualify for booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and whether people can request “mixed” shots of different brands.

According to experts, all three brands of vaccines continue to reduce the likelihood of serious symptoms from COVID-19, but booster shots are the most vulnerable to people who are particularly vulnerable to serious illness or death from the disease. For, it has the potential to enhance such defenses.

Garcia also recommended that older people in Iowa seek flu shots as soon as possible.

Few cases of influenza were seen in the United States last winter, she said, probably because many stayed at home a lot and wore masks when going out in public. .. However, there was a warning that the flu season could be worse this year. This can be fatal to the elderly and people with chronic health problems.

more:Advertising campaigns encourage COVID shots among Latino Iowans as vaccination inequality continues

Garcia said it is safe for most people to get both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 at the same time.

In Iowa, the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has decreased slightly. However, hospitals in Iowa remain busier than usual due to a variety of illnesses that struck abnormally earlier in the year.

“Vaccination can prevent avoidable hospitalizations and protect medical resources for other needs such as illness, injury and other emergencies,” Garcia said. “It’s very important now.”

Some people on the phone asked if it was important to get a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot if the person was already ill. Garcia said so.

more:COVID sneaks back into Iowa’s nursing home, dating back to unvaccinated workers. Will vaccine obligations drive them away?

“If you’re infected with COVID and vaccinated on it, your antibodies are usually higher,” she said. “And that’s great news for your continued protection, as we know that you can get a COVID twice.”

She also said federal officials will soon approve Pfizer’s COVID shots for children aged 5 to 11 years. Children over the age of 12 may have already been vaccinated.

Garcia urged Iowans to ask medical professionals questions about vaccines.

“That’s the source of your truth,” she said. “The doctors, nurses and pharmacists in your life will really help guide you through these conversations. They know the facts — and the facts are what we want to point out to you. “

Tony Leys is responsible for Register Healthcare.To reach him with [email protected] Or 515-284-8449.