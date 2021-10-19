Research Finds Increasing Manitoba Doctors Prescribing Antibiotics Improperly-Winnipeg

Manitoba doctors are increasingly prescribing antibiotics for drug-free conditions, and too often prescribe the wrong antibiotics when they need them. New research shows..

NS University of Manitoba A study published on Tuesday examined antibiotics dispensed in pharmacies between 2011 and 2016, and among other problems, 73% of patients treated for colds were unnecessarily antibiotics. I found out that I was prescribed.

To make matters worse, the study saw a significant increase in prescription rates for unwanted antibiotics such as asthma, cough, allergy-related runny nose, and colds throughout the study, with an additional 67,000 antibiotic prescriptions written last year. I found out that there is. More research than the first.

“These findings are alarming,” said Dr. Chelsea Ruth, an assistant professor of pediatrics and child health at UM, who co-led the study.

“They show that Manitoba doctors do not consistently follow Canada’s recommendations. As a result, the number of unwanted and poorly selected antibiotics prescribed is increasing. “

















Loose, when the amount of antibiotics used increases, Antibiotic resistanceA growing problem around the world that occurs when bacteria are overexposed to drugs and thereby killed longer.

Unnecessary use of antibiotics also puts the patient at risk of side effects or side effects, but with no benefit, Ruth added.

According to a study using anonymous data, doctors prescribed 87% of Manitoba antibiotics over a five-year period, with specialists such as dentists, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists prescribing the remaining 13%.

In addition to unnecessary prescriptions, in this study, 52% of children under the age of 15 were prescribed the wrong type of antibiotic, and throat infections were treated with the wrong antibiotic for 30% of the time, all. In patients of this age, ear infections were treated with the wrong antibiotics in 23 percent of the time.

















The study found that patients with bladder infections were most often prescribed quinolone-class antibiotics. It also kills non-infectious bacteria and is not recommended for bladder infections.

“Our results show that Manitoba needs an antibiotic management program to educate and support prescribers while promoting optimal prescribing practices,” said U of M’s Medical Microbiology and Dr. Sergio Fanella, an associate professor of infectious diseases and co-leader of research, said.

Overprescribing antibiotics is more common among older doctors and doctors who see more patients daily, and in this study, patients who saw regular doctors used less antibiotics and were inappropriate. It turns out that it is unlikely that you will be prescribed any antibiotics.

“This highlights the importance of doctors having an ongoing relationship with the patient and knowing the patient’s medical history,” Fanella said.

In addition to recommending the establishment of an antibiotic management program in Manitoba, the researchers behind the study should have patients have better access to a consistent primary care provider, and the data are for individual prescriptions. It states that it should be used to provide comparative feedback on antibiotic prescribing.

















