Health
Two COVID-related deaths reported in the Waterloo region on Tuesday
Two women died after being infected with COVID-19, the Waterloo Regional Public Health Service reported on Tuesday.
One woman is in her 70s and the other is in her 80s, and on the local dashboard, one of them is a resident of the retirement home of Kitchener’s Trinity Village Studio and is currently a non-staff member. It was shown that 3 cases have occurred.
“I would like to express my deep sympathy for my family and each individual’s loved ones,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a community health officer, said in a statement.
NS The state reported four COVID-related deaths and 328 additional cases on Tuesday...
The Waterloo Regional Public Health Service has reported eight new cases, the lowest since six cases were reported on August 3, this year. Last week, in two days, nine cases were reported.
There were 107 active cases and 7 people infected with the virus in the hospital.
In addition to the outbreak at Trinity Village Studios, there were three other outbreaks.
- Parkway Public School in Cambridge and two cases.
- McDonald’s Secondary School in Surgeon Waterloo. There are three cases.
- One is a manufacturing facility and there are two cases.
The regional vaccination dashboard showed that 90.36% of eligible individuals in the region over the age of 12 received a single COVID-19 vaccine and 86.4% received both.
On Tuesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said The state will be “ready” once children have access to the vaccine. In Canada.
Vaccine maker Pfizer is asking Health Canada to approve products for children aged 5 to 11 years...
Local authorities Earlier they said they were working on a plan To allow children to be immunized quickly when the appropriate vaccine is available for that age group.
