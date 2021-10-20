How many San Diegans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19?It depends on who you ask





Most residents of San Diego County have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but this is not clear from the data shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mr. Miss Diego County health officials reported Last wednesday that 80% of San Diegans over 12 years old are fully vaccinated.. Almost 90% are vaccinated at least once. However, data from the CDC — that number is widely shared by national media outlets, including: New York Times –Show A little over 51 percent Of the eligible county residents, they are fully vaccinated. 99.9 percent of eligible residents report receiving at least one dose. This month’s CDC spokeswoman acknowledged a reporting error in response to a request from the Voice of San Diego, pointing out inconsistencies in state-shared data. “The CDC is aware of problems reporting vaccination data from San Diego County, California,” CDC spokeswoman Jasmine Reed wrote in an email. “County data is sent to a central aggregator before being reported to the CDC.” Reed said Submitted by the state or jurisdiction Data to a central server where the CDC collects or analyzes the data. she saidThe CDC is working with the state to update the data, and there are occasional issues related to the processing of data transmission.She didn’t say if other counties had the same problem or why they were wrong I have numbers Not deleted. What we know: According to San Diego County health officials County vaccination dashboard It is accurate and has been reported to the state. From there, it’s unclear how the data will change. “Note that the number of people reported by the CDC on at least one dose is approximately equal to the county’s population and exceeds the eligible population.San Diego County spokeswoman Sarah Sweeney emailed the data. According to the county, 2.8 million residents are currently eligible for vaccination and 2.5 million (89.2 percent) are vaccinated at least once. The CDC reports Part 3.Four Residents of a million counties receive at least one dose, which is at least the entire population of the county. A California Public Health Service spokesperson is continually updating the data to improve data quality, and updates may include corrections or deletions of duplicate data after it has been submitted to the CDC. Said.

