The NHS boss warns the minister that Plan B will be implemented immediately or at risk of a winter crisis.





NS Inisters should immediately implement the “Plan B” coronavirus restriction or “risk of encountering a winter crisis”. NHS The leader warned. As the number of Covid-19 cases increases, Matthew Taylor The Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Confederation government Implement a backup strategy that includes measures that include regaining mandatory facial cover in public places. The NHS Confederation warning comes from the fact that coronavirus deaths in the UK have risen to their highest daily levels since early March, while cases have peaked for almost three months. Downing Street said it was “very careful” about the rise in case rates, but the Prime Minister added that “there are no plans to introduce Plan B.” This may include the introduction of vaccine passports for admission to nightclubs. The NHS Confederation is a membership organization that brings together, supports and discusses the entire healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. read more Taylor said the NHS is preparing for what could be “the most difficult winter on record” and “acts in a way that keeps itself and others safe” to “against the NHS.” I urged the public to show additional support. “ He added: “It’s time for the government to enact. Next means Without preemptive action, you risk encountering a winter crisis and implement that strategy without delay. “Health leaders also need to understand what“ Plan C ”is to do if these measures are inadequate. “The government should not wait for the Covid infection of the rocket and the NHS pressure to rise before the panic alert sounds.” Taylor said the state’s recovery from a pandemic could be “at risk” if the government “couldn’t figure out” an increasing number of cases of coronavirus. < style="display:block;padding-top:92.0771%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics On Tuesday, the government said an additional 223 people died within 28 days of being tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK to a total of 138,852. The number of Tuesdays is often high due to late weekend deaths and case reports, which is the highest daily death report since 9 March. On the other hand, the average of 7 days of cases is 44,145 cases per day, which is the highest level in almost 3 months. An official spokesman for the Prime Minister previously stated that Plan B would only be used if there was a “significant risk of overwhelming the NHS.” < style="display:block;padding-top:93.3619%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics A spokeswoman said: “If there is a significant risk that the NHS will be overwhelmed, it will be much needed. “We are not at that time. Thanks to the vaccination program, the levels seen in both inpatients and dead patients are much lower than those seen at previous peaks.” On Tuesday, professor Niall Ferguson Key members of the Emergency Science Advisory Group (Sage) believe that “Plan B” could take place in the UK this winter, but could “approach” the blockade experienced by the state in January. Said low. He added that the UK is no longer the top European country in terms of overall immunization coverage, especially when it comes to immunization of teens. < style="display:block;padding-top:90.8328%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics The UK is currently one of the countries with the highest weekly rates of newly reported cases in the world. According to government statistics, over 67% of the UK population has been vaccinated twice. In contrast, Denmark has at least 75%, Spain has 79% and Portugal has 86%. The weekly rate of newly reported cases of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom jumped from 367 per 100,000 in early October to 463 per 100,000 today. In contrast, in neighboring countries such as Spain (24 per 100,000), France (48) and Germany (80), rates have fallen to very low levels.

