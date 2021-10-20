“Twindemic”: Healthcare workers warn about the combined threat of influenza and COVID

The flu season is here, and health officials have stated that both flu and COVID-19 may be characteristic seasons, further emphasizing Montana’s already tense healthcare system. .. A word has already been made about its potential viral convergence. Twindemic “

Holly Sienkiewicz is one of two school nurses working in Livingston, Montana School District.

“We’re pretty overwhelmed. Last week we had about 15 new COVIDs, and in high school we had about 19 last week, but we couldn’t keep up,” she says.

In addition to other duties, school nurses carry out a variety of screening services to treat all types of playground irregularities and bruises.

Sienkiewicz says the school is overwhelmed by COVID cases entering the fall flu season. Children are already beginning to get infected with other viruses.

“Earlier this year, some virus bugs struck our children rapidly. We have never actually seen many sick children at the beginning of the school year. This year It was great. We did a lot of COVID tests. It wasn’t COVID, so it was different. “

Recent Livingston Middle School and High School Move to distance learning Due to the number of mounts in the local COVID-19 case.

“Yes, you can definitely get it [COVID and influenza] At the same time, “said Susan Rieser, a nursing consultant for the State Department of Health’s Immunization Program. “It would be really difficult for the body.”

The district also diagnosed a small number of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, in some of the younger children. RSV is a common childhood illness that can also be transmitted to adults.

However, Sinkiewicz states that the combination of RSV and COVID can be particularly dangerous. She is also worried about the impact of this new flu season on hospitals that are already stressed by COVID cases.

Health officials predict that cases of both COVID-19 and influenza will be seen in the United States this winter, sometimes simultaneously infecting patients.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last year’s flu season Unusually quiet ..

It was so quiet in Montana that “there were no recorded cases of influenza in Montana last year,” says Rieser.

Health officials in Montana attributed last year’s flu no-show to public health policies implemented early in the COVID pandemic.

Earlier this year, Governor Greg Gianforte withdrew his mission to Mask in Montana. Distances are less common than they used to be, and people are gathering in more and more crowds.

“Influenza vaccination can be given on the same day as the COVID booster, with the first or second COVID injection, or at any time in between,” said Susan Rieser, a nursing consultant for the State Health Department’s immune program. say.

It’s not yet known if this will usher in this flu season, but Bozeman Health Deacones’ Kalikh Java said hospitals have already seen an increase in respiratory illnesses compared to this time last year. Stated.

“Besides COVID-19, other types of illnesses that cause respiratory illness have been found in the community. Parainfluenza and other types of viruses are faster than we usually see, and It’s much earlier than what I saw last year. “

Influenza testing is underway in Montana, and no cases of influenza have been identified at the time this article was published.

According to the CDC , COVID-19 and influenza are similar, but the severity of symptoms is different. From asymptomatic to fever, malaise, sore throat, and body aches. Testing is required to confirm the diagnosis.

Last year, 48 percent of adult Montanas were vaccinated against the flu, according to Susan Rieser of the State Department of Health. She states that influenza vaccination, like the COVID vaccine, prevents or reduces the effects of the virus.

Same guidelines Apply to influenza to help protect against COVID. Avoid close contact, stay home when ill, wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The flu season usually runs the course until early spring.