



The US Preventive Medicine Committee has proposed a long-standing amendment to the recommendation that people at high risk of heart disease take lower doses or take aspirin daily to prevent the first heart attack or stroke. According to the task force draft Guidelines, if you are 40 to 59 years old, aspirin may not be for you. And if you’re over 60, it’s definitely not for you. Dr. Jeremy Pollock, a cardiologist at the University of Maryland’s St. Joseph Medical Center, said patients should conduct research before changing preventive measures. “Any patient taking aspirin should not stop it from these news articles in the guidelines,” he said. “They need to talk to the doctor first.” Heart disease is consistently one of the leading causes of death in the United States. According to the CDC, heart disease was the leading cause of death in 2020, killing nearly 700,000 people. Pollock said the draft Task Force guidelines are new, but the studies they are based on are not. And other health organizations, such as the FDA and the American Heart Association, warned many years ago about the potential risks of regular baby aspirin use. “Aspirin isn’t as benign as we once thought,” Pollock said. “And that’s what happened in the last five to ten years. I realized that patients were at risk of taking aspirin, and that the risks were bleeding, bowel bleeding, and brain bleeding.” The draft guidelines specifically focus on the use of aspirin as a means of preventing future outbreaks of the disease. “If you’re taking aspirin for heart disease, you’ve had a heart attack before … you’re not part of this. It’s a secondary prevention,” Pollock said. “You are already sick. We are not trying to prevent it. Currently, aspirin has more benefits than risks.” Like Pollock, Dr. Amikurukarni, an interventional cardiologist in the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, has taken these studies into consideration for years. Kulkarni adjusted his practices in late 2019, stating that the new draft guidelines are the result of careful research by the US Task Force. “If someone had a history of bleeding, maybe we would be more cautious about starting aspirin,” he said. Kulkarni said there may be further discussion about age limits to advise against the use of aspirin before the guidelines are finalized. Besides consulting a doctor about treatment, Kulkarni adds that there are three simple steps to protecting your heart’s health. Be aware of your salt intake, eat a balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables, and be a little more active. “Any activity is a good activity, so if your heart can exceed the baseline by more than 20%, your heart is on track,” says Kulkarni. “Use the stairs instead of the elevator, walk Costco, and that kind of thing counts in your activity.” The US Task Force is accepting public comments on the draft guidelines until November 8, after which the recommendations will be finalized.

