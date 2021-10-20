Hoag’s trial gives hope to patients fighting aggressive forms of breast cancer





Norma Marquez clearly remembers the day she learned she had breast cancer. “It was May 1, 2018. I was diagnosed on St. Peregrine’s Feast Day,” recalled a 43-year-old Anaheim resident, explaining that Peregrine is a Catholic patron saint of cancer patients. .. A biopsy confirms the anomaly found in Marquez’s mammogram, which is particularly devastating. She had triple-negative breast cancer. Marquez acted swiftly to prevent the worst. She underwent a double mastectomy in January 2019, but the cancer spread uncontrolled to her brain. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and brain surgery provided a thin ray of hope that faded as the scan showed that the cancer had reached her liver. “Every time we think we include it, something else appears,” Marquez said. “Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the most aggressive forms, but unfortunately there is currently no cure and few options.” Dr. Chaitali Nangia, an oncologist and co-director of NK cell therapy research at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute. (Courtesy of Hoag Hospital) Triple-negative breast cancer, which imbalancely affects women under the age of 40, black women, and women with BRCA1 mutations, is not stimulated by hormones, so hormone therapy and other traditional treatment options have little effect. .. But now new Clinical trial What is happening at the Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian can give hope. It combines low-dose chemotherapy and immunotherapy with the introduction of “natural killer” stem cells designed to attack and kill cancer in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The study recently began receiving treatment on September 27, and began accepting patients with Marquez, who is second in a 13-three-week treatment cycle. Dr. Chaitali Nangia, co-director of NK cell therapy research at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute and principal investigator of the study, said immunotherapy and the use of stem cells are promising in previously unwinnable battles. “NK cells are a type of T cell-it takes over the job of getting rid of cancer cells,” Nangia said on Tuesday. “Therefore, these NK cell therapies go deeper into the broader range of immunotherapy. This is the way to say,” Let’s solve the problem. ” “ She explains how a combinatorial approach can help train the immune system to recognize NK cells, introducing healthy cells into a body that may have had its natural supply incapacitated. By doing so, the patient experiences a deeper and longer response to the treatment. Marquez is one of the two Orange County residents enrolled in this study and, depending on early results, could grow to 79 patients in a year. The survey period is until October 2024, and the survey is scheduled to be completed in 2028. “At this point, what do I really need to lose?” Marquez said he was already alive six months after the initial prognosis. “Through my experience of clinical trials, if this can help other women and give them hope, I want it all. I don’t feel like throwing a towel — a lot of sticking I have.” Nanjia hopes that this study may have long-term implications for the treatment of previously insurmountable diagnoses. “This is a new frontier in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and we hope to bring patients a durable, long-term response with superior quality of life,” she said. We support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/news/story/2021-10-19/clinical-trial-at-hoag-hospital-could-spell-hope-for-triple-negative-breast-cancer-patients The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos