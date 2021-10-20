First, the surgeon attached the pig’s kidney to a human — and it worked

Although the organs are not transplanted into the body, the problem of so-called xenografts from animals such as primates and pigs is usually the interface between the human blood supply and the organs through which human blood flows through the blood vessels of the pig. Occurs in.

The fact that an organ functions outside the body strongly indicates that it functions inside the body, Dr. Montgomery said.

“It was better than we expected,” he said. “It looked like a transplant I had done from a living donor so far. Many of the kidneys of deceased people don’t work right away and take days or weeks to get started. This worked immediately. “

Last year, 39,717 residents of the United States received organ transplants, most of whom (23,401) received kidneys, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, a non-profit organization that coordinates organ procurement activities in the United States.

Genetically engineered pigs “may be a source of sustainable and regenerative organs, the sun and wind available to the organs,” said Dr. Montgomery.

Responses to the news among transplant specialists ranged from cautiously optimistic to highly enthusiastic, but everyone said that this procedure represented a change in the ocean. I admitted. The possibility of raising pigs to harvest organs for humans must raise questions about animal welfare and exploitation, but an estimated 100 million pigs have already been killed for food each year in the United States. I am.

Some surgeons speculated that it could take just a few months for the genetically engineered porcine kidney to be transplanted into a living human, but other surgeons still have a lot to do. Told.