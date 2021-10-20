Health
First, the surgeon attached the pig’s kidney to a human — and it worked
Surgeons in New York have successfully attached a kidney raised in a genetically modified pig to a human patient and found that the organs function normally.
Many questions still need to be answered regarding the long-term consequences of transplantation, in which brain-dead patients were followed for only 54 hours, but experts in the field say the procedure is a milestone. I did.
“We need to know more about organ lifespan,” said Dr. Dolly Segev, a professor of transplant surgery at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine who was not involved in the study. Nevertheless, he states: That’s a big deal. “
Researchers have long sought to grow porcine organs suitable for human transplantation. Stable flow of organs (which may eventually include the heart, lungs, and liver) lives on more than 100,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for transplantation, including 90,240 who need kidneys. Provide a line. Twelve people on the waiting list die every day.
More Americans with renal failure (more than 500,000) rely on rigorous dialysis treatment to survive. The majority of dialysis patients are not eligible for a transplant, primarily due to a lack of human organs. Transplants are reserved for patients who are most likely to thrive after surgery.
The surgery performed at NYU Langone Health was first reported by USA Today on Tuesday. This study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in medical journals.
The transplanted kidney was obtained from a pig that was genetically engineered to grow an organ that is unlikely to be rejected by the human body. In an approximation of the actual transplant procedure, the kidneys were attached to a person suffering from brain death and maintained on a ventilator.
According to Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, the kidneys attached to the blood vessels in the upper extremities on the outside of the abdomen began to function normally, producing urine and the waste product creatinine “almost immediately.” September procedure.
Although the organs are not transplanted into the body, the problem of so-called xenografts from animals such as primates and pigs is usually the interface between the human blood supply and the organs through which human blood flows through the blood vessels of the pig. Occurs in.
The fact that an organ functions outside the body strongly indicates that it functions inside the body, Dr. Montgomery said.
“It was better than we expected,” he said. “It looked like a transplant I had done from a living donor so far. Many of the kidneys of deceased people don’t work right away and take days or weeks to get started. This worked immediately. “
Last year, 39,717 residents of the United States received organ transplants, most of whom (23,401) received kidneys, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, a non-profit organization that coordinates organ procurement activities in the United States.
Genetically engineered pigs “may be a source of sustainable and regenerative organs, the sun and wind available to the organs,” said Dr. Montgomery.
Responses to the news among transplant specialists ranged from cautiously optimistic to highly enthusiastic, but everyone said that this procedure represented a change in the ocean. I admitted. The possibility of raising pigs to harvest organs for humans must raise questions about animal welfare and exploitation, but an estimated 100 million pigs have already been killed for food each year in the United States. I am.
Some surgeons speculated that it could take just a few months for the genetically engineered porcine kidney to be transplanted into a living human, but other surgeons still have a lot to do. Told.
“This is truly state-of-the-art translation surgery and transplantation, and it’s on the verge of being able to do it in living humans,” said Amy, a former transplant surgeon and chief medical officer at LiveOnNY, an organ procurement agency. Dr. Friedman said. Larger New York area.
This group was involved in the selection and identification of brain-dead patients undergoing procedures. Because the patient is a registered organ donor and the organ is not suitable for transplantation, the patient’s family agreed to allow studies to test transplantation procedures.
Dr. Friedman said he also envisioned using pig-raised hearts, livers, and other organs. “It’s really daunting to think about the number of transplants we can offer. Of course, we need to breed pigs,” she added.
Other experts were more modest, saying they wanted to see if the results were reproducible and to see the data collected by NYU Langone.
Dr. Jay A. Fishman, Deputy Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Transplant Center, said:
“Whether this particular study advances this area depends on whether it shares it with the data they collect, or whether it is a step to show that they can do it. I will, “said Dr. Fishman. He sought humility “about what we know.”
Many hurdles remain before genetically engineered porcine organs are used by living humans, said Dr. David Classen, Chief Medical Officer of United Network for Organ Sharing.
He called the surgery a “watershed moment,” but warned that long-term rejection of organs would occur, whether the donor’s kidneys were well-matched or “not trying to cross the species barrier.” ..
The kidneys have a function in addition to removing toxins from the blood. There are also concerns about the pig virus infecting recipients. “Imagine that this is a complex area, we know everything that is about to happen, and all the problems that arise are naive,” says Dr. Classen.
Xenotransplantation is the process of transplanting or transplanting organs and tissues between different species and has a long history. Efforts to use the blood and skin of human animals date back hundreds of years.
In the 1960s, chimpanzee kidneys were transplanted into a small number of human patients. Most died shortly thereafter. The patient’s maximum survival was 9 months. In 1983, the baboon’s heart was transplanted to an infant girl known as Baby Fae. She died 20 days later.
Pigs are superior to primates in organ procurement. They are easy to breed, reach maturity early, and reach adult human size in 6 months. Pig heart valves are routinely transplanted into humans, and some diabetics receive porcine pancreatic cells. Pig skin is also used as a temporary graft for burn patients.
The combination of two new technologies, genetic editing and cloning, has created the organs of genetically modified pigs. Pig hearts and kidneys were successfully transplanted into monkeys and baboons, but were not available for human use due to safety concerns.
“The transition from primates to living humans is perceived as a big jump, so the field so far has been stuck in the preclinical primate stage,” said Dr. Montgomery.
The kidneys used in the new procedure were obtained by knocking out the porcine gene, which encodes a sugar molecule that induces aggressive human rejection. Pigs have been genetically engineered by Revivicor and approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a source of human therapeutics.
Dr. Montgomery and his team also transplanted the pig’s thymus, a gland involved in the immune system, to prevent an immune response to the kidneys.
After attaching the kidney to a blood vessel in the upper limb, the surgeon covered the kidney with a protective shield, allowing the kidney to be observed and tissue samples taken over a 54-hour study period. Urine and creatinine levels were normal, discovered by Dr. Montgomery and his colleagues, and no signs of rejection were detected during more than two days of observation.
“There was no incompatibility between the porcine kidney and humans that would make it non-functional,” said Dr. Montgomery. “There was no immediate rejection of the kidney.”
He admitted that the long-term outlook remains unclear. But, “This allowed us to answer a really important question. What happens when we move this from a primate to a miserable human being?”
