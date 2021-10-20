Covid UK News-Live: NHS Chief Asks Government to Implement Winter “Plan B”





UK Covid-19 Vaccination: Latest Numbers Ministers should urgently implement “Plan B” to maintain coronavirus Check out this winter in the midst of soaring incidents and deaths NHS The boss reportedly said. Parents The BBC reported that Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, said the UK was at risk of “falling into a winter crisis” without taking stricter steps. It came when health officials reported the highest day in the UK COVID-19 Since March, 223 people have died within 28 days of being positive in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, new daily infections have exceeded 40,000. Downing Street said it was “very careful watching” the situation, but on Wednesday morning ministers ruled out a new blockade this winter. Kwasi Kwarteng said that discussing this idea was “totally useless.” Key Point View the latest updates



1634712551 Britain has to deal with slow booster vaccine campaigns and jab deployments to teens, Kwarteng admits Ministers acknowledged that the government “really needs to deal” with the slow pace of the Covid-19 booster vaccine campaign. Kwasi Kwarteng argued that the development of the government’s “Plan A” to mitigate the coronavirus this winter, which is the main plan, is working, even if it is slower than expected. He told Sky News that the vaccine deployment was “the most successful thing we’ve done” and encouraged qualified people to accept a third dose. He states: “As my colleague, the Minister of Health, said, the important thing is about hospitalization and death. Thank God. These numbers are certainly much lower than at the beginning of the year.” He added that the government was concerned about the increase in deaths, but said: “Fortunately, that’s not happening. As the Minister of Health said, that’s what we have to live with, and I think we’re in control of the situation.” Regarding the provision of jabs to children, he said: John CharmantOctober 20, 2021 07:49 1634711387 Breaking News: Government Excludes Return to Blockade This Winter Boris Johnson’s government has ruled out another Covid blockade or “further restrictions” this winter, despite NHS leaders calling on ministers to implement “Plan B” restraints. .. As the Covid case surged again, the NHS coalition urged ministers to implement backup strategies, including regaining mandatory face coverings in public places and asking people to work from home. However, business secretary Kwasi Kwaten said the government was not interested in regaining the curb. “We don’t want to fall into blockages or further restrictions,” he told Sky News Wednesday. John CharmantOctober 20, 2021 07:29 1634711115 NHS bosses are urging the implementation of “Plan B” amid a surge in incidents and deaths The head of the NHS federation urged ministers to implement “Plan B” to contain the coronavirus this winter amid a surge in infectious diseases and deaths. The BBC reported that Matthew Taylor said: “Without preemptive action, there is a risk of a winter crisis, so it is time for the government to develop Strategic Plan B without delay.” “You shouldn’t wait for the Covid infection of the rocket and the NHS pressure to rise before the panic alert sounds,” Whitehall added. Plan B includes the reintroduction of mandatory face masks, advice for working from home if possible, and the introduction of a vaccine passport. Plan A currently underway is for vaccine deployment to reach the majority of the population and provide booster jabs as needed. On Wednesday morning, ministers denied a complete blockade of winter, saying the debate about the idea was “useless.” The number of deaths per day yesterday was 223, the highest since March. You can read more about it below: John CharmantOctober 20, 2021 07:25

