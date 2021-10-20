October 20, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – Michigan reported 8,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 virus-related deaths on Monday. This averages 2,832 cases over a three-day period.

Of the 46 deaths announced on Monday, 15 were identified during a review of the records. The state also reported about 17,000 recovery from the virus on Monday, resulting in a total of 962,955 confirmed recovery cases.

With the Monday update, the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan will be 1,090,021 including 21,609 deaths. These numbers have increased from 1,081,525 cases and 21,563 deaths. As of friday..

Tests increased to about 30,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, 7-day positive rate of 11.35% as of Monday, This is almost the same as last week. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Status 7-day moving average for daily Was 3,638 Monday-Highest since early May. 7-day average death 34 on Monday. The state fatality rate is 2.0%.Status Also reports “active cases” Was listed in 105,600 on monday -The best since May.

Michigan Reported is more than 10 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Monday 68.4% of 16 or more residents Received at least one dose 60.1% of 16 or more residents It is considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University 44.6 million cases Reported in the United States More than 719,000 dead Reported by a virus. Over 6.5 billion vaccine doses worldwide Including, administered 402 million times Only in the United States.

In the world, 239 million people have been confirmed to be infected And more 4.8 million people died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

Michigan health authorities have adopted a new definition of school outbreaks for COVID-19, raising the threshold from two to three school-related cases.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) meaning From the State and Regional Epidemiologist Council- See it here.. The new definition changes the threshold from two in the group to at least three cases.

in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.

Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the flu virus during the 2020 flu season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen, probably because of mask wear, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.

However, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective this year, and influenza is expected to become more widespread.

Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with a weakened immune system to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger the immune system in order to schedule a third dose appointment.

A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be offered to those who book through a drive-through at the TCF Center.

Michigan health officials strongly recommend that schools require universal masking when students return to study directly.

last month, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Updated guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings.

“Many students have not yet been vaccinated and students under the age of 12 are not yet qualified, including universal masking for consistent face-to-face learning to keep children, staff and families safe. Step-by-step precautions need to be taken, “says the MDHHS release.

With this update, MDHHS guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Michigan COVID-19 cases reported daily since 1 October.

October 1-4,029 new cases

October 2-2,901 new cases

October 3-2,901 new cases

October 4-2,902 new cases

October 5-3,837 new cases

October 6-3,837 new cases

October 7-4,204 new cases

October 8-4,205 new cases

October 9-3,045 new cases

October 10-3,046 new cases

October 11-3,046 new cases

October 12-4,335 new cases

October 13-4,336 new cases

October 14-4,148 new cases

October 15-4,149 new cases

October 16-2,832 new cases

October 17-2,832 new cases

October 18-2,832 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths after October 1st.

October 1-40 new deaths (42 in the last two days from important records)

October 2-20 new deaths

October 3-21 new deaths

October 4-21 new deaths (19 from important records in the last 3 days)

October 5-46 new deaths

October 6-46 new deaths (47 in the last two days from important records)

October 7-41 new deaths

October 8-41 new deaths (40 in the last two days from important records)

October 9-12 new deaths

October 10-12 new deaths

October 11-12 new deaths (18 in the last 3 days from important records)

October 12-60 new deaths

October 13-50 new deaths (58 in the last two days from important records)

October 14-52 new deaths

October 15-52 new deaths (58 in the last two days from important records)

October 16-15 new deaths

October 17-15 new deaths

October 18-16 new deaths (15 in the last 3 days from important records)

