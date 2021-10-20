World Osteoporosis Day: Why and How We All Need to Care for Bones

You wouldn’t expect coughing or sneezing to be painful. But you are one of the 3.5 million people in the UK, Ireland It is possible to live with osteoporosis.

October 20th is World Osteoporosis Day. There is no more time to think about bone health. You can avoid this situation by adjusting your lifestyle a little.

Osteoporosis mainly affects women over the age of 50 due to the rapid decline in estrogen levels after menopause, but bone health remains an important consideration for all people of all ages.

“Osteoporosis causes 500,000 fractures each year in the UK, with devastating personal and financial consequences for people’s lives,” said Clinical Services Director of the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS; theros.org.uk). Lauren Wiggins explains. “It is often referred to as a” silent illness “due to lack of diagnosis, lack of treatment, and low public awareness.

“But the actions we take throughout our lives can have a direct impact on our bone health as we grow older,” Wiggins adds. “Now, by taking positive action to improve bone health, we can work towards avoiding the debilitating consequences of the condition.”

In addition to age and gender, this condition may be associated with genetic factors, taking certain medications such as corticosteroids, and certain illnesses such as loss of appetite. Underweight, smoking and heavy drinking are also risk factors.

ROS knows that it’s too easy to take bones for granted until it’s broken. Here’s why they encourage everyone to take care of their bones and how to do it …

1. You may not know you have osteoporosis until it’s too late

Osteoporosis is asymptomatic and a simple fracture after a small bump or fall is often the first sign of loss of bone strength. “It’s a common misconception that osteoporosis causes pain and pain,” says Wiggins. “The condition itself does not cause pain, but the consequences of breaking a bone can be painful.”

2. It can lead to loss of independence

Bone damage can also affect your independence. Fractures of the legs, hips, and spine can affect mobility in the short term, and fractures of the arms and wrists can affect day-to-day operations. “Fractures can cause severe pain and significant short-term effects on quality of life, as well as sometimes long-term disability and loss of independence,” Wiggins adds. “Daily tasks can be more difficult and in some cases even impossible to continue independently. Taking care of pets, children and grandchildren, as well as cleaning, cooking and shopping. , Move and other tasks are affected. “

3. May affect your height

Many osteoporotic fractures occur after a fall, but spinal fractures can occur without obvious accidents or injuries and may be painless. ROS explains that a fractured bone in the back can be crushed and flattened or wedge-shaped. And it keeps this shape even after the bones heal and changes the shape of the spine.

Wiggins explains: “Some people experience severe pain with a fracture of the spine, but sometimes there is no pain or persistent pain begins only when the shape of the spine changes. If there are many fractures of the spine, the spine Because of the curvature of the spine, height can be lost. Dealing with physical changes in body shape and image can be painful and can lead to loss of self-confidence. “

4.4. jobs And family life may be affected

According to ROS, osteoporotic fractures can mean that some people have to quit their jobs because of pain or disability. “Many people with osteoporosis report that the work of them or their partners is affected by their condition, causing them to reduce their time or retire early,” says Wiggins. .. “Hobbies and people’s social lives are often affected, and some people reduce or stop these activities, making them feel isolated.”

5. Weight can make a difference

ROS warns of the risk of osteoporosis in the case of underweight or overweight and increases fractures, so it is generally advisable to aim to keep your weight within a healthy range.

6. Exercise helps reduce risk

According to ROS, the best way to keep your bones strong is to combine weight-supporting and impact-building exercises with strength-building exercises. The former involves being at your feet and applying additional force or impact to the skeleton – anything from walking to star jumping.

“”variety It’s suitable for bones that can be achieved in different movements, directions, and speeds, such as when dancing, “says Wiggins. “Short-term activities are perfect, such as jogging after running or taking a walk after jogging.”

7. Take vitamin D

ROS warns that low levels of vitamin D may increase the risk of osteoporosis and fractures because it helps the body absorb and use calcium, which is essential for bones. When the skin is exposed to sufficient sunlight, vitamins are produced in the body. But in the UK, between October and April, there is generally not enough sunlight for our bodies to do this. Therefore, during these months, it is recommended that people take 10 micrograms of vitamin D supplements daily.

8. Supporting bone health through diet

A balanced diet is important for bone health (Alamy / PA)

There are many other nutrients that are essential to help keep your bones healthy and strong. ROS includes foods from four major food groups of fruits and vegetables, carbohydrates such as bread, potatoes, pasta and cereals, dairy and dairy alternatives, and proteins such as beans, eggs, fish and meat. We recommend eating a balanced and targeted diet. “”eat And drinking the right thing can help support your bone health at every stage of your life, “Wiggins points out.

9. Stop or reduce smoking and drinking

Drinking a lot of alcohol increases your risk of osteoporosis and warns ROS. Government advice recommends drinking no more than 14 units of alcohol per week. smoking It slows down the cells that make bone. In short, smoking can reduce bone strength and increase the risk of bone breakage. “But rest assured, it’s not too late,” Wiggins emphasizes. “When you quit smoking, your risk of fractures begins to return to normal.”