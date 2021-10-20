Health
Signs of osteoporosis, preventive tips, pain-relieving treatments
The disease generally creeps quietly without warning or symptoms. Therefore, if someone is experiencing the pain caused by osteoporosis, this is a disturbing sign and should be investigated by a specialist as soon as possible. When it comes to pain level and intensity, it may change. The closer you are to the joints, the more pain you may have. If osteoporosis is in the spine, the patient may experience deep pain and become immobile. In conclusion, if you suddenly experience pain, for example if you suspect an elderly woman, you should see your doctor or orthopedic specialist without delay.
Some people believe that this is an “elderly” illness, but it is common in people in their 50s and older, but there is also what is called juvenile osteoporosis, which is also found in young people, including children. .. Signs and symptoms of juvenile osteoporosis include lower back, lower back, knees, ankles, foot pain, difficulty walking, and broken legs, ankles, and feet.
The exact cause of osteoporosis is unknown. Our bones are made up of living and growing problems, with a dense bone shell that wraps around the bone like a sponge. When osteoporosis occurs, the size and number of holes inside the sponge part of the tissue increase and the inside of the bone weakens. By the age of 30, our body makes more bone than we lose, but after the age of 35, this process begins to reverse, leading to bone loss. When bone loss worsens, it causes osteoporosis.
If for some reason you cannot see your doctor right away, you can talk to your doctor about home remedies such as turmeric tea (to relieve inflammation) and over-the-counter medications before getting a proper diagnosis.
Osteoporosis is commonly known as a “silent disease” because its symptoms are not easily detected. A person may only notice the disease if a sudden ridge or fall causes a fracture due to bone weakness. The symptoms are:
• Collapsed vertebra
• Inclined shoulders
• Back pain
• Spine deformities such as spinal posture
• Back curve
Risk factor:
Year: This is a significant risk factor as bone strength and density naturally decline with age.
sex: Women over the age of 45 are more prone, and men are more likely to develop it in their 60s.Factors such as light and thin bones and menopause increase risk
Weight and bone structure: Women who are lean and petite have less bone than women who are heavier, so they are at increased risk of developing osteoporosis.
Family history: Family history of osteoporosis in parents or grandparents increases risk
How can I prevent osteoporosis?
Exercise regularly for physical activity: This strengthens your bones and muscles, helping you stay active and preventing bone loss. The best way to prevent osteoporosis is to do weight-bearing exercises such as walking, jogging, dancing, and tennis three to four times a week. Strength and balance exercises are also recommended for good balance.
Consume milk and dairy products, seafood, canned fish such as salmon and sardines, and calcium-rich foods such as dark green leafy vegetables
Lactose intolerant people are advised to consume lactose-free, calcium-rich foods such as lush green vegetables, salmon, and broccoli, as well as lactose-free dairy products.
Our body uses vitamin D to absorb calcium, and increasing access to calcium is beneficial.
Avoid certain medications, such as steroids, certain medications used to treat seizures (anticonvulsants), anticoagulants (anticoagulants), and thyroid medications, as they help with bone loss.
* If you need these medications, you should supplement your lifestyle changes and diet to reduce side effects
This article was written by Dr. Raman Kant Agarwal, director of the Musculoskeletal Disorders and Orthopedic Institute in Medanta.
..
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/signs-preventive-tips-and-pain-relieving-therapies-for-osteoporosis/articleshow/87160739.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
