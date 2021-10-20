Saskatchewan.Healthcare workers, seniors eligible for COVID-19 booster shots as of next week

Starting next Monday, the Saskatchewan Government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination booster program.

Booster shots are available to the next person as long as at least 6 months have passed since the second dose.

Those over 65 years old.

People over the age of 50 who live in the Far North and / or indigenous communities.

Healthcare professionals (a copy of the driver’s license from a professional license agency or workplace pay slip is required for immunization. Saskatchewan Health Department staff can use staff identification).

People over 12 years of age with basic health, including: Severe respiratory illness — cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc. People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infection, such as homozygous sickle cell disease. A person whose spleen has been removed. A serious neuromuscular condition that requires respiratory assistance.



Boosters are also available for adults with very serious developmental disabilities that increase the risk of Down’s syndrome, as well as adults on dialysis or with chronic stage 5 renal disease. Said in a news release on Tuesday..

The state is expected to receive a letter from the Ministry of Health through a doctor or nurse practitioner who can present any of the above underlying health conditions before receiving the third shot. Stated.

People who have already taken a third dose for a trip, or are in a care facility, do not need a fourth dose, the state says.

Vaccine recommendations

Health officials recommend that people who have been vaccinated twice with the same mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) be vaccinated with the same type of vaccine for boosters.

Those who receive the combination dose are also encouraged to receive a third dose that is consistent with the mRNA vaccine obtained from the second dose.

The state said that people who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine twice would need to receive the mRNA three times.

Anyone eligible for a booster shot can start booking online. Saskatchewan Health Department Reservation System As of Monday.

The state says it plans to expand its booster shot qualifications in the coming weeks.